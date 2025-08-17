Bauers, Zamora Homer in Sounds Saturday Night Loss

Published on August 16, 2025 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







DURHAM, NC - Nashville dropped their Saturday night game against the Durham Bulls 7-5. Rehabbing Jake Bauers turned in a multi-hit performance that included his second straight game with a home run while Jeferson Quero continued his big series at the plate with a pair of extra-base hits for the Sounds.

Drew Avans wasted no time extending his hitting streak to a team-best nine games with a leadoff single in the first inning. Quero gave the Sounds a brief lead with a two-out, RBI double before the opening frame came to a close. Each of the first four batters Josh Maciejewski faced in the bottom of the first reached base, including a two-RBI double with the bases loaded to put the Bulls out in front. All four hits and runs allowed by Maciejewski came in the bottom of the first as he worked just 1.2 IP as the starter in the planned bullpen game for the Sounds.

Bauers jumped on the first pitch he saw in his second at-bat for a two-run home run to draw Nashville within a run after Jimmy Herron led off the inning with a single of his own. Durham extended their lead to 6-3 in the bottom of the fifth. Three straight walks to load in the bases started the outing for reliever Will Childers before allowing a two-RBI single on the only hit he allowed over his inning of work.

Bauers made it a two-hit night with a double in the top of the sixth and would later come around to score on a productive groundout and the second RBI of the night for Quero. The Sounds and Bulls traded runs in the bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh to end the night's scoring. Freddy Zamora greeted Eric Orze with a home run to left field on the first pitch the Bulls' reliever tossed in relief of Brian Van Belle.

The Sounds will look to take the series in the finale against Durham Sunday evening. Nashville can also earn the season series win over the Bulls with a win and place Sounds' manager Rick Sweet third on the all-time wins list for Minor League managers. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 pm CT and RHP Carlos Rodriguez (3-4, 4.10 ERA) will get the start for Nashville.

POSTGAME NOTES:

HAPPY BAUERS: Jake Bauers continued his rehab with Nashville on Saturday night with another solid performance at the dish. Bauers ended the game 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run, and two runs scored. After hitting a home run in Friday night's win, his home run on Saturday night was the first time Bauers has homered in consecutive games since doing so August 4-5, 2023, while playing for the New York Yankees. Bauers is the ninth different Nashville player to have a home run in back-to-back games this year (14 times total) and the first since Bobby Dalbec did so July 22-23. Since hitting his last home run with the Brewers on June 10, Bauers went 17 games without an extra base hit before landing on the IL and extended it to 18 straight games total after failing to get a hit in his first rehab game with Nashville on Thursday night. He now has three extra-base hits in his last eight at-bats.

QUERO = DINERO: Jeferson Quero continues to hit the cover off the baseball since returning from the Injured List. Through seven games this month, the Brewers' no. 4-rated prospect is hitting .391 (9-for-23) with two homers, three doubles, 11 RBI, and carries an OPS of 1.318 after his third multi-hit performance of the series. Quero ended Saturday night 2-for-4 with a double, and his first triple of the year while also producing another multi-RBI game for the Sounds. He has a hit in all four games played against Durham this week (7-for-15, 2 HR, 2 2B, 3B, 9 RBI) and has a seven-game hitting streak at Durham Bulls Athletic Park after getting a hit in each of the last three games he played in the series in Durham from July 10-12.

WE'RE NOT IN MEMPHIS: Freddy Zamora's seventh-inning solo shot was his third home run of the season, fifth of his Triple-A career, and the first he has hit not at Auto Zone Park in Memphis against the Redbirds. Zamora had a multi-HR game on the road in Memphis June 1, 2024, for his only two homes runs in 67 games played for Nashville last season and then hit home runs on May 16 and July 6 this year while on the road in Memphis. Zamora has a hit in each of his last three games of the series in Durham with a double on Thursday and home run on Saturday night.

THROUGH THE QUAD: Drew Avans extended his current hitting streak to nine games with a leadoff single in the top of the first inning to finish 1-for-2 with a pair of runs scored. Since beginning his hitting streak on August 1, Avans is hitting .310 (13-for-42) with three doubles and a pair of RBI while crossing the plate eight times. He also has five steals in the nine games to help create a little chaos on the base paths. His nine-game hitting streak is tied for the third-longest for a Nashville player this season along with Tyler Black, Daz Cameron, Anthony Seigler, and Eddie Rosario. Only Raynel Delgado (11 G) and Seigler (16 G) have been able to crack double-digits this season. After tossing 2.1 scoreless innings Saturday night, right-hander Jesus Liranzo also extended his current streak of games without allowing an earned run to 12 games, tied for the second-longest for a Nashville pitcher this season behind Tyler Jay (15 G). Liranzo joined Craig Yoho, who has produced two different 12-game streaks without an earned run allowed in 2025. Liranzo's current streak dates back to July 6 and covers 16.0 IP. Only Jay (17.0 IP) and Logan Henderson (16.0 IP) have more innings between allowing an earned run this year on the Nashville staff. Liranzo has allowed just seven hits and has 18 strikeouts to four walks over his last 12 appearances. He is currently in a four-way tie for the longest streak in the International League.







