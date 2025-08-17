Chasers Claim Second Walk-off Victory Over Saints

Published on August 16, 2025 under International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers walked off the St. Paul Saints for the second time this week, as Bobby Dalbec singled in 2 in the 9th inning for a 4-3 win Saturday night.

Dallas Keuchel started the game for the Storm Chasers and held his former club to just one earned run over 5.2 innings, while not walking a batter and striking out a season-high 8. The Saints struck for an unearned run in the 3rd inning, then Keuchel surrendered a solo homer in the 5th and St. Paul added another unearned run in the 6th.

The Chasers did not put a runner on base in the first four innings, but Jac Caglianone opened the bottom of the fifth with a double, then Carter Jensen crushed a 2-run homer to tie the game at 2-2.

Keuchel exited the contest in the 6th after the Saints took a 3-2 lead on an errant throw. The bullpen followed with 3.1 scoreless innings, with 2.1 frames from Jonathan Bowlan and a scoreless 9th inning thrown by Joey Krehbiel.

After Jensen's home run, 8 straight Storm Chaser hitters were retired and the Chasers stranded 3 on between the 7th and 8th innings. Mark Canha and Jac Caglianone opened the bottom of the 9th with back-to-back walks, then Jensen singled to load the bases. With one out, Dalbec dropped a single into left to plate pinch runner Dairon Blanco and Caglianone to complete the 4-3 comeback win.

The Storm Chasers will try and force a series split Sunday at 5:05 p.m. CT as right-hander John Gant heads to the mound for his second start of the week.







