Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 16 vs. Syracuse

Published on August 16, 2025 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets (30-13, 61-57) vs. Rochester Red Wings (19-24, 46-69)

Saturday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Jonah Tong (NR) vs. RHP Kyle Luckham (0-0, 0.00)

OATING IT UP: The Rochester Red Wings and Syracuse Mets clashed for game four of their six-game series on a beautiful Friday night from Downtown Rochester...the Wings, playing as the Malmö Oat Milkers, went on to defeat the Mets 5-1...DH ANDRÉS CHAPARRO extended his on-base streak to 20 games and his hitting streak to 11 with a solo-homer and an RBI double, CF ANDREW PINCKNEY hit his team-leading 18th homer as a part of a two-RBI game, and the Wings stole three bases to give them 181 in 2025, breaking the franchise single-season stolen base record that stood for 81 years...Rochester looks to secure a series victory with their fourth-straight win tonight, sending RHP KYLE LUCKHAM to the mound for his second appearance with the Red Wings in 2025, against Mets top prospect RHP Jonah Tong.

LIFE IN THE FAST LANE: LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN, 2B J.T. ARRUDA, and DH ANDRÉS CHAPARRO each stole a base last night to give the Red Wings a franchise-record 181 stolen bases as a team, surpassing the 1944 squad (180)...INF NASIM NUÑEZ leads the team and ranks seventh in the International League with 30, OF ANDREW PINCKNEY trails right behind with 27 (10th in IL), and INF DARREN BAKER has logged 22 and ranks third in Red Wings franchise history in that category (79)...should Baker swipe three additional bags in 2025, this would be the first season three different Red Wings have stolen at least 25 bases since at least 1939...

18 different Red Wings have now recorded at least one stolen base this season...

Chaparro stole third to break the record in the eighth inning, his first stolen base since 7/1/2024 at Sacramento, with Triple-A Reno (ARI).

CHAPPY GILMORE: DH ANDRÉS CHAPARRO launched a fourth-inning solo shot into the Syracuse bullpen in left field yesterday, and later added a double to finish 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI...both of his hits came off left-handed pitching, and he extended his hitting streak to 11 games (since 8/2) and on-base streak to 20 (since 7/22)...since the hitting streak began, the Venezuela native is hitting .362 (17-for-47) with four homers, five doubles, nine RBI and a 1.146 OPS...includuing five games on a rehab assignment with the FCL Nationals, the former New York Yankees farmhand leads all Minor League hitters this season (min. 25 AB) with both a .515 batting average (17-for-33) and 1.873 OPS against southpaws, while ranking fourth with a .600 OBP...

Since the beginning of 2024, Chaparro has a .312 (180-for-577) batting average at Triple-A, tied for the third-highest among any hitter with at least 500 at-bats at the level.

The homer was his 14th of the year with the Red Wings, third-most on the team through just 46 games played

PINCK OF THE LITTER: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY took back sole possession of the team lead with his 18th homer of the season last night, connecting on a 2-1 sweeper and sending it 395 feet the other way, over the right-center field wall...he finished the night 2-for-4, adding a single in the sixth...13 of the University of Alabama product's 18 homers this season have gone to the opposite field or straightaway center, tied for the third-most in the International League this season and most in a single season by a Rochester hitter since the beginning of 2023...as a team since the second half began (6/24), the Red Wings have launched 66 homers, most among all Triple-A teams and second-most in Minor League baseball...

Pinckney is two shy of becoming the eighth right-handed Red Wings hitter since 2004 to launch 20 homers in a season (first since SYR INF Joey Meneses did so in 2022), and the first Rochester hitter to hit 20 homers with 20 stolen bases since Terry Crowley in 1971.

THE BRYCE IS RIGHT: RHP BRYCE CONLEY turned in 5.2 strong innings on the mound last night, allowing one earned on two hits while striking out five and walking a pair...across four starts at Innovative Field, the right-hander is 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA (8 ER/20.0 IP) with 21 strikeouts and five walks to go along with a .203 batting average against...through the first four games of the series against Syracuse, Red Wings pitchers boast an International League-leading 2.00 ERA (8 ER/36.0 IP) and 0.94 WHIP.

N.Y. STATE OF MIND: SS NASIM NUÑEZ picked up his fifth multi-hit game in August last night, finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, an RBI and a run scored...through the first nine games of the month, the former Batavia Muckdog is hitting .414 (12-for-29), second-best among all International League hitters with at least 25 at-bats...he also leads the way with 10 stolen bases over that stretch, and ranks fourth with a .485 OBP.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2005: On this day in 2005, the Red Wings won a 10-inning thriller 5-4 over the Pawtuckett Red Sox...RHP BOOF BONSER got the start for the Wings, going 6.2 innings and striking out nine PawSox hitters while only allowing a run on two hits...with the score tied 1-1 in the extra frame, the Paw Sox brought home three runs, on a double from DH Mark Bellhorn, but that wouldn't hold the Wings as a hit-batsman an error and a walk, loaded the bases for LF JOSH RABE, who sent a walk-off grand slam over the wall to seal a 5-4 win for Rochester.







