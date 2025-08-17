Bisons Hot Start Not Enough against Lehigh Valley

Published on August 16, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo, N.Y - The Buffalo Bisons three-run first inning wasn't enough in a 10-3 defeat to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Saturday night at Sahlen Field.

Through the first three innings, the Bisons reached base six times and tallied three hits. After the efficient start, the Bisons reached base just four times the rest of the evening.

In the bottom of the first, Buffalo struck first and often. Jonatan Clase, Michael Stefanic, and RJ Schreck all reached base to start the game off for the Bisons. With the bases loaded with no outs, Yohendrick Piñango hit a sacrifice fly that sent Clase home, giving Buffalo a 1-0 lead. A batter later, Schreck increased the Bisons' lead following an error from Donovan Walton. Damiano Palmegiani continued Buffalo's first inning push with an RBI single, earning the Bisons a 3-0 advantage.

Through the first two innings, the IronPigs' first six batters were retired. In the third inning, Lehigh Valley showed a spark on offense. Lehigh Valley's first hit of the game came thanks to a Brewer Hicklen solo-homer, cutting Buffalo's lead to 3-1. Three batters later, Justin Crawford grounded out, but not before sending home Luis Verdugo, slimming the Bisons' lead to one, 3-2.

In the fourth inning, Lehigh Valley's momentum continued. Oscar Mercado notched a base hit, and two batters later, Rodolfo Castro tallied a two-run blast, giving the IronPigs a 4-3 advantage.

In the top of the fifth, the IronPigs continued their offensive success with a four-run inning. Crawford recorded an RBI double, and Johan Rojas followed up with an RBI single. Moments later, Donovan Walton tallied an RBI double, and Garrett Stubbs filed an RBI single to extend Lehigh Valley's lead 8-3.

With one out in the fifth inning, Joe Mantiply replaced Lazaro Estrada. Estrada finished his evening after 4.1 innings of work, allowing seven earned runs, eight hits, and striking out two.

In the sixth, the IronPigs continued to have their foot on the gas. Robert Moore led off the inning and reached base via a Phil Clarke throwing error. Two batters later, Crawford added insurance by bringing Moore across the dish on an RBI single, raising the Lehigh Valley lead to 9-3.

After five innings of work, Andrew Painter was replaced by Brett de Gues. In Painter's five innings of work, he allowed two earned runs, four hits, three walks, and punched out five.

As for the Bisons, Adam Kloffenstein entered the contest in the sixth inning and provided stability the rest of the way. The 24-year-old pitched four innings, striking out six, and allowing just one run to pair with three hits and two walks.

In the eighth, Crawford tabbed his third base hit of the game and two batters later was sent home thanks to a Walton RBI single, heightening Lehigh Valley's lead to 10-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, any hope Buffalo had at rallying was dashed as Buffalo was retired in five batters, finalizing the 10-3 defeat.

