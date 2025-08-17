IronPigs Score Ten Unanswered Runs to Blow by Bisons

Buffalo, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (67-51, 21-23) mashed their way back from an early 3-0 hole, plating 10 unanswered runs in a 10-3 victory over the Buffalo Bisons (46-69, 16-26) on Saturday night at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons jumped out early, plating three in the first. After loading the bases with nobody out, a Yohendrick Piñango sac fly got them on the board before an error on a groundball plated another run. Damiano Palmegiani capped the rally with an RBI single.

Brewer Hicklen got the 'Pigs on the board in the third with a solo homer, his second with Lehigh Valley. Luis Verdugo doubled and came into score on a Justin Crawford groundout to cut it to a one-run game.

Rodolfo Castro slugged the 'Pigs in front with a two-run homer in the fourth, his 14th of the season, tying Otto Kemp for the team lead.

In the fifth, the 'Pigs stretched the lead with a four-run frame. Crawford doubled home a run to start the rally and then scored on a Johan Rojas base hit. Donovan Walton then doubled Rojas home and then scored on a Garrett Stubbs base hit to make it 7-3.

Crawford collected his third RBI with another single in the sixth before Walton drove in the 10th run of the game for the 'Pigs with another RBI single in the seventh.

Andrew Painter (4-5) earned the win for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs (two earned) in five innings on four hits and three walks, striking out five.

Lazaro Estrada (3-6) took the loss for the Bisons, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits, striking out two in 4.1 frames.

The 'Pigs and Bisons wrap up their series on Sunday, August 17th with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. at Sahlen Field. Mitch Neunborn (0-1, 3.38) goes for the 'Pigs against Easton Lucas (2-3, 4.70) for the Bisons.

