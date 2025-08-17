Stripers Allow Four Runs in Fifth, Lose 6-3 to Louisville

Published on August 16, 2025

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (19-24) led 3-2 after four innings, but the Louisville Bats (21-23) scored four runs in the fifth inning to win 6-3 on Saturday night at Coolray Field. Gwinnett trails the series 4-1 heading into Sunday's finale.

Decisive Plays: Louisville took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run double from Davis Wendzel. The Stripers responded in the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run from Eddys Leonard (15) followed by a two-run single from Jesus Bastidas to take a 3-2 lead. Louisville bounced back in the fifth inning with a Rece Hinds single to tie the game at 3-3. The Bats added on later in the frame with a stolen base and throwing error scoring to take a 4-3 lead. An RBI double by Christian Encarnacion-Strand and RBI single by Wendzel made it 6-3 Louisville later in the fifth.

Key Contributors: Both Jarred Kelenic (2-for-4, double) and Bastidas (2-for-5, 2 RBIs) finished with multi-hit nights for Gwinnett. Leonard (1-for-3, homer, RBI) socked the lone longball for the Stripers. On the mound, Blake Burkhalter, Enoli Paredes, and Hayden Harris combined for 4.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to finish the game. For Louisville, Wendzel finished with two hits and drove in three runs. The Bats bullpen of Lyon Richardson (W, 5-0), Zach Maxwell (H, 6) and Buck Farmer (S, 5) didn't allow a run across 4.1 innings.

Noteworthy: Leonard collected his first home run in the month of August. Bastidas is now hitting 9-for-19 (.474) on the series.

Next Game (Sunday, August 17): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Louisville Bats, 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Reigning NL Cy Young winner LHP Chris Sale (0-1, 4.50 ERA) will make his second rehab start with Gwinnett against Louisville RHP Chase Petty (4-9, 5.48 ERA). Head to the ballpark for Sunday Funday presented by COUNTRY Financial, a special matinee game for families with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







