Twins Number 9 Ranked Prospect, Connor Prielipp, Latest Call up to St. Paul

Published on August 16, 2025 under International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - One of the Twins' top pitching prospects and one of the hardest throwing southpaws in the minor leagues is making the jump to Triple-A St. Paul. In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the St. Paul Saints have announced the promotion of left hander Connor Prielipp from Double-A Wichita on Monday.

Prielipp, 24, currently ranks as the Minnesota Twins' No. 9 ranked prospect according to Baseball America and No. 11 by MLB Pipeline. The Tomah, Wisconsin native had not previously pitched above the Single-A level before this year and started the 2025 campaign in the Texas League. So far with the Wind Surge, he has gone 0-6 with a 3.65 ERA (25 ER, 61.2 IP) while walking just 18 (7 BB%) and striking out 73 (27 K%) across 19 starts. The southpaw has pitched in short spurts down in Double-A, having not gone beyond the fourth inning this season and topping out at 76 pitches in a single outing. Among Texas Leaguers with at least 50 innings thrown, he ranks ninth in strikeout rate while holding the 13th -lowest walk rate in the circuit.

Originally taken in the second round of the 2022 draft by Minnesota, Prielipp logged fewer than 30 innings between 2023-24 while recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent during his draft year and an internal brace procedure in 2023. When he's been on the field, he's been dominant, producing a 4.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio (121:29) since going pro, the fourth highest in the Twins minor league system behind only Zebby Matthews, Pierson Ohl and Matt Gabbert (min 50 IP).

Between the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries, Prielipp was limited to just seven starts spanning 28.0 innings in his college career at the University of Alabama. As a freshman with the Crimson Tide, he garnered 2020 First Team All-American honors from the Collegiate Baseball News and was named D1Baseball.com's "Top Freshman Pitcher" at the end of the shortened season. He won his first three starts to begin his college career that year, becoming the first freshman in UA history since B.J. Green in 1998 to accomplish the feat.

The Western Wisconsin product was the Badger State's Gatorade High School Player of the Year during his senior season in 2019 at Tomah High School. He was also selected in the 37th round of the 2019 draft by the Red Sox, but elected not to sign.

After Kody Funderburk was recalled by the Twins on July 25, the Saints did not feature a single left-handed pitcher on their roster. Since then, they have added five to the mix between Prielipp, Genesis Cabrera, Christian MacLeod, Kendry Rojas and Aaron Rozek.

The Saints roster now stands at 28, the league maximum, with 15 pitchers and 13 position players.







