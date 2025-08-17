Norfolk Extends Winning Streak To Seven

Published on August 16, 2025 under International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Norfolk Tides (21-21 | 51-64) held on to defeat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (24-19 | 71-47) 7-4 Saturday night at VyStar Ballpark. Norfolk has now won twelve of their last thirteen games.

Jordyn Adams (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) sent a two-run, opposite field homer out of the ballpark in the eighth inning to give Norfolk a little cushion and extend the lead to 7-4. Adams has now homered in back-to-back games, providing six RBI in the two contests. Reed Trimble (2-for-4, 2B, BB, 2 R), Emmanuel Rivera (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R), and Vimael Machín (2-for-4, 2B, BB, R) all provided multi-hit efforts enroute to a Tides' victory.

Norfolk looks to complete the sweep of the International Leagues' first-half winner, and current holder of the best record in the league tomorrow. RHP Cameron Weston (3-7, 4.75) is currently slated to make the start opposite former Tide, RHP Morgan McSweeney (3-0, 1.34). First pitch will be tomorrow at 5:05 PM from VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida.







