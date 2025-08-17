Norfolk Extends Winning Streak To Seven
Published on August 16, 2025 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Norfolk Tides (21-21 | 51-64) held on to defeat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (24-19 | 71-47) 7-4 Saturday night at VyStar Ballpark. Norfolk has now won twelve of their last thirteen games.
Jordyn Adams (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) sent a two-run, opposite field homer out of the ballpark in the eighth inning to give Norfolk a little cushion and extend the lead to 7-4. Adams has now homered in back-to-back games, providing six RBI in the two contests. Reed Trimble (2-for-4, 2B, BB, 2 R), Emmanuel Rivera (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R), and Vimael Machín (2-for-4, 2B, BB, R) all provided multi-hit efforts enroute to a Tides' victory.
Norfolk looks to complete the sweep of the International Leagues' first-half winner, and current holder of the best record in the league tomorrow. RHP Cameron Weston (3-7, 4.75) is currently slated to make the start opposite former Tide, RHP Morgan McSweeney (3-0, 1.34). First pitch will be tomorrow at 5:05 PM from VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida.
International League Stories from August 16, 2025
- Bauers, Zamora Homer in Sounds Saturday Night Loss - Nashville Sounds
- Red Wings Blanked by Mets Saturday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Loses Fifth-Straight to Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Six-Run Fifth Sinks Indians, 11-5 - Indianapolis Indians
- Middle Innings Power RailRiders past Indianapolis - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jonah Tong Dominates in Triple-A Debut as Syracuse Beats Rochester, 5-0, on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Clinch Series Victory over Stripers, Win 6-3 - Louisville Bats
- Clutch Homers Push Memphis Past Charlotte for Series Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Abel Sets Franchise Record with 11 Strikeouts, But Saints Walked-Off in 4-3 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Norfolk Extends Winning Streak To Seven - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Hot Start Not Enough against Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Baker Perfect, Elko Hits Two Homers, Knights Come up Short - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Allow Four Runs in Fifth, Lose 6-3 to Louisville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Van Belle Earns Third Straight Win as Bulls Beat Sounds 7-5 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Score Ten Unanswered Runs to Blow by Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- August 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Worcester Red Sox - Iowa Cubs
- Twins Number 9 Ranked Prospect, Connor Prielipp, Latest Call up to St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 16, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 16 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.