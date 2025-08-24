McCrushin It: McCusker Sets Single-Season Franchise Home Run Record, But Saints Fall, 10-9, to Express

ST. PAUL, MN - If there was any doubt that Carson McCusker deserves the nickname "McCrusher" he solidified it on Saturday night at CHS Field. He delivered two home runs, breaking the single-season franchise home run mark, but for the second straight night the Saints gave up runs in the ninth inning and fell 10-9 to the Round Rock Express in front of 7,201.

With the Saints down a run in the eighth and McCusker having already homered earlier in the game to tie the record, he officially made history. McCusker took the first pitch of the inning and crushed it over the left-center field wall, his franchise single-season breaking 22nd of the season, tying the game at seven. He surpassed Chris Williams and Jair Camargo (2023), and Yunior Severino (2024) for the franchise record.

Despite the momentum, the Express grabbed it back in the ninth. Abimelec Ortiz led off the inning with a solo homer to right, his fifth of the season, giving the Express an 8-7 lead. Alan Trejo followed with a single to center and with one out Richie Martin singled to right-center putting runners at the corners. After a pitching change, Martin stole second, and both runners scored on a single to left by Omar Narváez increasing the lead to 10-9.

The Saints nearly came back in the bottom of the ninth. Payton Eeles led off with a walk. With one out, Gabby Gonzalez lined a single into left putting runners at first and second. Jhonny Pereda came through with an RBI double to left getting the Saints to within 10-8. Pereda finished the night 2-4 with a career-tying high two doubles and a career-tying high four RBI. A sacrifice fly by Aaron Sabato made it a one run game, 10-9. On a night he set the home run record, McCusker had an opportunity to tie or win the game, but he hit a shallow fly to center ending the game.

McCusker started his historic night etching his name alongside the prominent power hitters in franchise history when he blasted a solo homer to right in the second, his 21st of the season tying the single-season franchise record and giving the Saints a 1-0 lead. McCusker finished the night 2-5 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored.

A long ball in the third, however, gave the Express the lead. Alex De Goti led off the inning with a walk, Dustin Harris singled, and Justin Foscue made it 3-1 with a three-run homer to left, his 15th of the season.

The first three batters of the fourth inning produced two more runs for the Express in the fourth. Narváez led off with a single to right-center and he scored on a double to center by Cooper Johnson increasing the Express lead to 4-1. After a pitching change, De Goti singled to center scoring Johnson making it 5-1.

In the bottom of the inning the Saints answered with a pair of their own. Sabato led off with a single to center. With two outs Anthony Prato doubled to right putting runners at second and third. Patrick Winkel cut the deficit to 5-3 with a two-run single to left. Winkel went 2-4 with two RBI.

The second home run of the night increased the Express lead in the seventh. Foscue led off with a double to left. With one out Trejo hit a two-run homer to left-center, his 14th of the season, making it 7-2 Express.

The Saints began their comeback in the bottom of the seventh when they loaded the bases with three walks. Pereda cleared them with double into the right field corner making it 7-6.

The same two teams meet in the finale of a six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:07 p.m. at CHS Field. The Saints send RHP Cory Lewis (3-5, 6.55) to the mound against Express LHP Michael Plassmeyer (6-4, 4.69). The game can be seen on the CW Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







