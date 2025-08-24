Kachmar Strikes out 10 in 7-2 Win over Sugar Land
Published on August 23, 2025 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES IA. - The Iowa Cubs won their second consecutive game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys with a 7-2 win as Chris Kachmar struck out a season-high with 10 strikeouts.
In the fifth game of this week's series, the I-Cubs scored four unanswered runs in the bottom of the first inning as Jonathon Long, Carlos Perez, Kevin Alcantara and Forrest Wall all singled in four runs for the 4-0 lead.
Ben Cowles scored Alcantara in the bottom of the third inning as Iowa increased the lead to 5-0.
Long ripped a solo shot to left center field, his 19th homer of the season, as the lead was 6-0. Sugar Land finally got on the board as back-to-back doubles scored in two runs for a 6-2 score.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Moises Ballesteros grounded out but scored Wall for a 7-2 final score and the win for Iowa.
Chris Kachmar had a stellar outing as he finished the night in 5.2 innings, allowing a run on one hit, and struck out 10 batters in his second win with Iowa.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Sunday, August 24 and first pitch is at 1:08 p.m. CT.
International League Stories from August 23, 2025
- McCrushin It: McCusker Sets Single-Season Franchise Home Run Record, But Saints Fall, 10-9, to Express - St. Paul Saints
- Redbirds Unable to Support Fantastic Taylor Start, Drop Series - Memphis Redbirds
- Blistering Bats Storm Past Sounds in 13-4 Win - Louisville Bats
- Hoskins and Cameron Go Back-To-Back, Sounds Out-Hit in Loss to Bats - Nashville Sounds
- Waddell, Stripers Rally for Another Late Win in Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- IronPigs Down Bulls 5-4 in Ten - Durham Bulls
- Mud Hens Dominate in a 5 Home Run Night - Toledo Mud Hens
- Mud Hens Blast Five Homers, Power Past Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- Kachmar Strikes out 10 in 7-2 Win over Sugar Land - Iowa Cubs
- Record-Setting Victory Secures Series Win for Chasers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Late Home Run Dooms Knights in Norfolk - Charlotte Knights
- Soto Blasts Walk-Off Homer - Norfolk Tides
- Payton Henry Bunts 'Pigs to Third Walk-Off Win of the Week - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Big Innings Sink Bisons 10-3 against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Buffalo Bisons
- Mets Blank Indians for Second Straight Night - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Plate 10 in Saturday Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Clippers Fall in Historic Fashion Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- Schedule Update: Bisons Games on September 7 & 21 to Have 12:05 p.m. First Pitches - Buffalo Bisons
- Comeback Effort Falls Short in 6-5 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- August 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 23, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 23 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- Tolle Turns in Dominant Outing in WooSox, 9-3 Loss to Jumbo Shrimp - Worcester Red Sox
- Halpin and Valera Each Have Four-Hit Games - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Cubs Stories
- Kachmar Strikes out 10 in 7-2 Win over Sugar Land
- August 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- I-Cubs Walk It off in Extras with, 3-2, Win Over Sugar Land
- August 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Iowa Drops Game Three against Sugar Land 5-2