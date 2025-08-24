Kachmar Strikes out 10 in 7-2 Win over Sugar Land

Published on August 23, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES IA. - The Iowa Cubs won their second consecutive game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys with a 7-2 win as Chris Kachmar struck out a season-high with 10 strikeouts.

In the fifth game of this week's series, the I-Cubs scored four unanswered runs in the bottom of the first inning as Jonathon Long, Carlos Perez, Kevin Alcantara and Forrest Wall all singled in four runs for the 4-0 lead.

Ben Cowles scored Alcantara in the bottom of the third inning as Iowa increased the lead to 5-0.

Long ripped a solo shot to left center field, his 19th homer of the season, as the lead was 6-0. Sugar Land finally got on the board as back-to-back doubles scored in two runs for a 6-2 score.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Moises Ballesteros grounded out but scored Wall for a 7-2 final score and the win for Iowa.

Chris Kachmar had a stellar outing as he finished the night in 5.2 innings, allowing a run on one hit, and struck out 10 batters in his second win with Iowa.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Sunday, August 24 and first pitch is at 1:08 p.m. CT.







International League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.