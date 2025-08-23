I-Cubs Walk It off in Extras with, 3-2, Win Over Sugar Land

Published on August 22, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES IA. - The Iowa Cubs walked it off against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys with a 3-2 win as a controversial call at the plate won the game for Iowa.

The fourth game of the series remained scoreless for the first five innings of the game as Connor Noland and Tyler Ivey continued the pitchers' battle through four and a half innings.

After a single by Ben Cowles and a walk from Moises Ballesteros, Carlos Perez ripped his 25th double of the season to center and scored both runners for a 2-0 lead.

Sugar Land cut the lead to 2-1 off a single from Collin Price in the top of the sixth inning but that was all they could muster.

After a quiet seventh, the Space Cowboys had bases loaded and drew a walk to score in a run and tie the game 2-2.

The game headed into extras as both teams struggled to find runs in the ninth, but Iowa had one opportunity in the 10th inning as Nicky Lopez was moved to third on a Ballesteros ground out. Then, Jonathon Long hit a grounder to second base but Loepz managed to squeeze under the catcher as he was called safe for the walk-off win. Long extended his on-base streak to 33 consecutive games.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Saturday, August 23 and first pitch is at 6:08 p.m. CT.

##CUBS##







International League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.