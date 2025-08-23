Strong Offensive Showing from Hens Falls Just Short, 10-9, to Red Wings

Published on August 22, 2025 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Rochester, NY - After a hot start to the series, the Mud Hens fell 10-9 to the Red Wings. The Mud Hens had a great game offensively, with the help of Max Anderson and Akil Baddoo

The Mud Hens got to work quickly in the first inning, with Anderson leading off scoring, with a 2-run double on his first at-bat. Putting the Mud Hens in the lead, Anderson's RBI marks the fourth game of the past five in which the Mud Hens have scored a run in the first inning. The Red Wings did not hesitate to respond, with Christian Homer hitting a solo HR, cutting the Mud Hens lead to one.

Leading off in the second, Gage Workman notched his 11th double of the season, with a ground ball to right field. Brian Serven then hit an RBI single, extending the lead for the Hens, 3-1. A quick 1-2-3 for Rochester sealed off the second inning with the Mud Hens in control of the game.

Trei Cruz started off the third inning hot for the Hens. With his single on a ground ball, Cruz extends his hitting streak to 9 games. Jace Jung continued hits in the third for the Hens with a line drive down right field. These base hits soon paid off thanks to a hit by Eduardo Valencia, scoring Cruz and etching another run into the Hens lead. In a defensive response, Rochester brought pitcher, Seth Shuman to the mound, to help close out the inning with the Hens maintaining a 4-2 lead.

After a quiet fourth inning for Toledo, the Red Wings responded by hitting scoring plays for both Trey Lipscomb and J.T Arruda, tying the game at 4.

The fifth inning was quiet offensively for the Mud Hens. A pitching change for the Hens ended Nick Margevicius' time on the mound after pitching 4 innings, with no walks, and three strikeouts.

A strong performance from Rochester pitcher, Garrett Davila, led to early trouble in the sixth for the Hens, however Badoo responded by launching a ball out of the park to left field, snapping the 4-4 deadlock and giving the Hens the lead once again. With a follow-up double by Trei Cruz, the Mud Hens maintained a 5-4 lead through the sixth.

A call to the bullpen brought out Chase Lee to replace Bailey Horn in the bottom of the seventh, striking out two of the next three batters. With a strong defensive performance from Lee in the seventh, the score remained 5-4.

After a stagnant start to the eighth, Max Anderson opened up the game for Toledo with a 3-run home run, extending the Hens lead to 9-4. The offensive battle continued as Rochester wrapped up the eighth scoring three runs, leaving Toledo with a narrow 1-run lead, with Matt Seelinger closing out the inning with a strikeout.

With a single-run lead, the Mud Hens remained scoreless in the ninth, with a single line drive from Navigato as the only base hit of the inning for the Hens. With Rochester at the plate for one last time, the Red Wings rallied with a walk-off home run from Yohandy Morales to seal the win for Rochester

The Mud Hens look to bounce back in Rochester on Saturday, August 23, at Innovative Field. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.







International League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.