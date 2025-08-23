Bats Fail to Convert Hits, Drop Fourth-Straight to Sounds

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Louisville Bats dropped their fourth-straight game against the Nashville Sounds, losing 8-4 on Friday night at First Horizon Park. The Sounds put up five runs in the first, and although the Bats responded with four runs in the second, they couldn't get over the hump. While the Bats tallied 11 hits, they were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position, which prevented a successful comeback.

Just like in each of the first three games against the Sounds, the Bats once again had traffic on the bases in the opening frame. Despite back-to-back singles to start the inning, Louisville couldn't push any runs across the plate.

Similarly, Nashville quickly put runners on in the bottom half. Unlike the Bats, though, the Sounds capitalized. Jeferson Quero launched a homer 432-feet to straightaway center, putting Nashville up 3-0 early.

Louisville starter Chase Petty (L, 4-10) couldn't bounce back after the blast, surrendering hits to the following two hitters which ended his day. This marks Petty's shortest outing as a Bat, going just two-thirds of an inning.

Sam Benschoter took over, looking to hold Louisville's deficit to three. Instead, Freddy Zamora hit a double down the left field line, scoring both inherited runners. Nashville's next two hitters reached to load the bases, but Benschoter secured the final out to end the threat. Bringing 11 men to the plate, the Sounds built a 5-0 advantage.

In a five-run hole, the Bats immediately answered in a major way. After the first two hitters reached, Eric Yang brought Connor Joe home on a groundout. Trey Faltine followed that up with a double to left, scoring Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Louisville had slowly but surely worn-down Sounds starter Tucker Davidson, forcing him to throw over 50 pitches in the first two innings. That paid off when Blake Dunn stepped to the plate, going yard for the second time this week to make it a 5-4 game. Josh Maciejewski (W, 3-4) came in, securing the final out of the inning.

With both starters exiting early, Friday's contest was now in the hands of the two bullpens.

It didn't take long for Nashville to stretch its advantage, cashing in on a Quero double to make it 6-4. Before the Sounds could pad their lead further, Yang gunned down Jared Oliva trying to swipe second to wrap up the inning.

For four innings, the Bats bullpen kept Nashville at bay, giving Louisville ample opportunity to come back. Reiver Sanmartin punched out four in two shutout innings of work and Yosver Zulueta followed suit, tossing two hitless, scoreless frames.

While the Bats racked up six hits over that span, they couldn't convert any, keeping them locked in a two-run deficit.

In the seventh inning, the Sounds finally broke through, extending their lead with Lyon Richardson on the bump. Ernesto Martinez Jr. came up to the plate with runners on the corners and brought them both home with a double.

Trailing by four and limited by a depleted bullpen, Yang took off the catcher's gear, and climbed the mound for the eighth. After giving up a leadoff single, Yang bounced back with a flyout and a double play to end the inning, his fourth scoreless inning of relief this season.

That proved inconsequential, as Louisville went down without a fight in the ninth. For the first eight innings, the Sounds were unable to retire the Bats in order. In the ninth, Nashville finally completed a 1-2-3 inning, securing its 8-4 victory.

All nine Louisville starters reached base with either a hit or a walk. Dunn led the way by going 3-for-5 with the home run, two RBI, and a stolen base.

The Bats (53-71, 21-28 second half) will continue their six-game set with the Sounds (68-54, 24-25 second half) seeking their first win of the series on Saturday night in game five of the series. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. ET with Nick Curran on the call for Sports Talk 790.







