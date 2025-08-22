2025 Chasers in the Community: June & July

Published on August 22, 2025

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers are proud of the impact the team and front office have made off the field throughout the Omaha Metro community throughout the months of June and July.

Between June and July, there were four Pitch in for the Pantry games, presented by Conagra Brands, where fans can donate three cans of non-perishable food items in exchange for one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket. The Storm Chasers received 948 cans, with all proceeds benefited NeighborGood Pantry. Across 8 Pitch in for the Pantry games hosted at Werner Park this year, the front office has collected a total of 2,488 cans.

Storm Chasers Players volunteered at 12 events throughout the Omaha metro in June and July, including: Participating in baseball-themed recreational therapy with children at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, bowling at All Abilities Bowling Night at Bowlero Elkhorn and visiting with patients at Children's Nebraska.

Additionally, proceeds from the Chasers' second jersey auction (Runza) of the 2025 season went to Food Bank for the Heartland. On June 7 th, the Storm Chasers auctioned off 34 game-worn jerseys and 1 team-signed jersey to raise a total of $5,575. Food Bank for the Heartland strives to eliminate hunger in the Heartland by ensuring consistent access to healthy foods through community partnerships.

Chasers Charities, the sidearm organization of the Omaha Storm Chasers had an eventful two months of fundraising in June and July. On June 8 th, the Storm Chasers hosted a garage sale that raised $4,010 and proceeds from the Chasers' third jersey auction (Harry Potter) went to Chasers Charities. On July 11 th, the Chasers auctioned off 28 game-worn jerseys and 1 team-signed jersey to raise a total of $4,183. On July 13 th, Chasers Charities also received $3,015 in funding from an in-game mystery grab-bag autographed ball sale that also included. mystery grab-bag autographed jerseys and a Bobby Witt Jr. autographed bat. Chasers Charities is committed to being active members of the Greater Omaha Metro community by creating ways to fund or influence youth sports.

Community Events in June

Community Celebration Series Game: Lou Gehrig Day - June 1

The Storm Chasers continued their Community Celebration Series by honoring the life and legacy of Lou Gehrig during Omaha's June 1 st game vs. St. Paul

Second Jersey Auction (Runza jersey) - June 7

Game-worn Runza jerseys were worn on June 7 and auctioned off in-stadium and online, raising $5,575.

The auction benefitted Food Bank for the Heartland, whose mission is to ensure consistent access to healthy foods through community partnerships.

MLB Play Ball Weekend: Chasers Challenge 2025 - June 12

As part of MLB's Play Ball weekend, the Storm Chasers hosted a whiffle ball home run derby, fielding drills, and agility exercises in Downtown Omaha during the Men's College World Series. The front office gave away 300 whiffle ball bats to fans throughout the event.

Men's College World Series Fan Fest - June 17

Stormy and his mascot friends greeted fans from all over the country at the MCWS Fan Fest for Game 8. They rode the Ferris wheel and took pictures with fans on the concourse.

Connected Roots Care Center Visit - June 18

Players visited Connected Roots Care Center to play games and read with kids who have physical and developmental disabilities.

Children's Nebraska Hospital Visit - June 20

Players visited Children's Nebraska to play baseball-themed bingo with patients.

Outlook Nebraska Visit - June 26

Front office staff went to Outlook Nebraska to tour the facility, see a technology demonstration on adaptive tools, and take part in an immersion activity. Outlook Nebraska is the largest employer of blind and visually impaired individuals in a seven-state region.

Groundworks Community Trash Pickup - June 28

Front office staff participated in a trash pickup in the Papillion area.

Meals that Heal: Ronald McDonald House Charities - June 30

Front office staff hosted and prepared a Meals that Heal dinner at the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha. RMHC in Omaha strives to provide the essential elements of a temporary home, including regular, nutritious meals through their Meals the Heal program.

Community Events in July

Ralston Independence Day Parade - July 4

Front office staff, as well as Stormy and friends, walked in the Ralston Independency Day Parade.

All Abilities Bowling Night - July 8

Hosted by Bowlero Elkhorn, Storm Chasers players participated in All-Abilities Bowling Night with families from Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands and Connected Roots Care Center.

Make-A-Wish Check Presentation - July 10

Storm Chasers pitcher Brandon Johnson presented Make-A-Wish Nebraska with a check for $6,080 that was raised from Omaha's first jersey auction of the year (Star Wars) in May.

Chevy Youth Clinic - July 11

Storm Chasers players conducted a youth baseball clinic with over 200 participants. Kids received a ticket to a Storm Chasers game after they rotated through stations of instruction, hitting, pitching, infield, outfield, and throwing.

Third Jersey Auction (Harry Potter themed jersey) - July 11

Game-worn Harry Potter themed jerseys were auctioned off in-stadium and online, raising $4,183.

The auction benefitted Chasers Charities, which serves as the sidearm charity for the Omaha Storm Chasers. Chasers Charities strives to stay connected in the community by helping fund and influence youth sports.

Heartland Pride Parade - July 12

Front office staff, Stormy, and Hoot from Union Omaha participated in the Heartland Pride Parade in celebration of our local LGBTQIA+ community.

Community Celebration Series: Faith and Family night - July 12

The July 12 th game against the Toledo Mud Hens featured postgame testimonies from Storm Chasers players and Steve Owens of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Chick-fil-a Bellevue Visit - July 16

Front office staff visited Chick-fil-a Bellevue for a behind the scenes tour and to learn the history of the company.

Back to School Texas Roadhouse Luncheon - July 17

Front office staff attended the Back-to-School Texas Roadhouse Luncheon that provided meals for Papillion La-Vista Public Schools teachers and administrators.

Smile Station Pediatric Dentistry Visit - July 24 th and 25 th

Patients at both Smile Station Pediatric Dentistry locations were treated to popsicles, a visit from Stormy, and tickets for Omaha's Elkhorn, Gretna, & Millard Community Night presented by Leonard Management McDonald's.

Meals That Heal: Ronald McDonald House Charities - July 28

Front office staff hosted and prepared a Meals that Heal dinner at the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha. RMHC strives to provide the essential elements of a temporary home, including regular, nutritious meals through their Meals the Heal program.

Children's Nebraska Hospital Visit - July 29

Players visited Children's Nebraska to play baseball-themed bingo with patients.

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital Visit - July 31

Players and front office staff visited Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital where they participated in baseball-themed recreational therapy with children receiving care for life-altering events.

Notable Mascot Appearances Made in June

21 mascot appearances took place in June as Stormy and friends appeared at the following events and locations: Omaha Children's Museum, Swanson Storytime, PLCS Summer School Kick-Off, Ivybrook Academy, Connected Roots Care Center Northwest, Connected Roots Care Center Southwest, Essential Pregnancy Services, Keep Kids Alive Drive 25 5K, Booty Benefit, Arthritis Walk, Parkinson's Disease Walk, Poppleton Childtime Daycare, Papillion Junior Women's Club, Lincoln Expos Check Presentation, MLB Play Ball, USSTRATCOM SummerFest 2025, Gretna Public Library, Papillion Days Parade, Men's College World Series Fan Fest, Men's College World Series Game 8, Children's Nebraska, Crohn's & Colitis Walk, BodiesRC All American, Heartland Hope Mission, ALS Walk, and Kids 4 Jesus.

Notable Mascot Appearances Made in July

18 mascot appearances took place in July as Stormy and friends appeared at the following events and locations: OrthoNebraska, NeighborGood Pantry ticket delivery, Ralston Parade, Bowlero Elkhorn, Make-a-Wish check presentation, Heartland Pride Parade, Carter Lake Public Library, Childtime Daycare, Kidvanced Schools, Texas Roadhouse, Head for the Cure 5K, Smile Station, Offutt Anniversary of the Army/Air Force Exchange, KROC Center Flag Football, Smile Station South, Chick-fil-A Bellevue, Children's Nebraska, and Madonna Rehabilitation Center.







