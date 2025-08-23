Five-Run First Inning Lifts Sounds Over Bats

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds plated five runs in the bottom of the first inning, leading to an 8-4 win over the Louisville Bats on Friday from First Horizon Park. Jeferson Quero extended his hitting streak to eight games and on-base streak to 11 games, while Jesus Liranzo tossed 2.0 scoreless frames to extend his scoreless streak to 18.2 consecutive innings.

The Sounds caught fire in the bottom of the first inning against Bats starter Chase Petty. Drew Avans singled, and Tyler Black walked to put runners on first and second. Quero lifted a home run to center, putting Nashville up 3-0. After Oliver Dunn doubled and Jared Oliva singled, both runners scored on a double from Freddy Zamora to make it 5-0.

Louisville responded with four runs in the top of the second off Nashville starter Tucker Davidson. Blake Dunn notched a two-run homer to left, cutting the deficit, 5-4.

Nashville extended the lead in the bottom of the second off Louisville reliever Sam Benschoter. Quero doubled and came around to score on a single from Oliva to make it a 6-4 ballgame.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Sounds scored again against Bats reliever Lyon Richardson. Oliva and Raynel Delgado earned back-to-back hits to put runners on first and third. Ernesto Martinez Jr. doubled to left, plating Oliva and Delgado to make it 8-4.

Sounds reliever Jesus Liranzo tossed a scoreless eighth and ninth, leading Nashville to an 8-4 victory over Louisville.

Left-hander Bruce Zimmermann (6-6, 4.26) takes the ball for the Sounds on Saturday, looking for the team's fifth straight win. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

QUERO BEAR: Jeferson Quero has arguably been playing the best baseball of his professional career over the last two weeks, and that continued in Friday night's game against the Bats. Fresh off a 2-for-4 night with a double and an RBI, Quero began Friday with a go-ahead three-run homer to center field. Over the last two weeks, Quero is 13-for-30 (.433) with three homers and 13 RBI. The Brewers No. 4 prospect is currently going through a season-long hitting streak of eight games and season-long on-base streak of 11 games. This is Quero's longest hitting streak of his career since putting up an eight-game hitting streak in 2023 with Double-A Biloxi from June 24 - July 4.

ALL HAIL KING LIRANZO: Right-hander Jesus Liranzo tossed 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts in a win over the Bats on Friday night. With those 2.0 innings, Liranzo surpassed Tyler Jay for the longest scoreless innings streak without allowing an earned run by any Sounds pitcher this season. Liranzo sits at 18.2 consecutive frames without letting up an earned run, which is a span that has lasted from July 6 - August 22. Over this span, Liranzo is 1-0 with 22 strikeouts and just four walks. He is also one game away from tying Jay for the top spot on the team this year for most consecutive games without allowing an earned run. Currently, Liranzo sits at 14 straight games since July 6.

JARED AND WAITING: Jared Oliva led the way in the hit category for the Sounds on Friday with a three-hit performance. Oliva went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and is now 6-for-12 (.500) with two RBI this week against the Bats. It is Oliva's second game this month with three or more hits, and the most he has recorded in a game since collecting a four-hit performance last week against the Durham Bulls. After going 2-for-22 in a series against the Scranton Wilkes/Barre RailRiders, Oliva has turned it around, going 11-for-25 over his last two series. Overall this season, Oliva is now batting .257 with 39 RBI over 90 games played for the Sounds.

CHEERIO!: Jackson Chourio began a rehab assignment with Nashville on Friday against the Louisville Bats. The 21-year-old is returning from the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. During his first game back, Chourio went 0-for-3 with a walk. It was just the seventh game he has ever played for the Sounds after performing in only six in 2023. During that stretch, Chourio recorded a .333 batting average with three doubles and two RBI.







