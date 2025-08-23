Candelario Slam Propels RailRiders past Buffalo
Published on August 22, 2025 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Buffalo Bisons 7-4 on Friday evening at Sahlen Field. A seven-run third, keyed by a Jeimer Candelario grand slam, set the RailRiders up to even the series at two wins apiece.
The Bisons took a 2-0 lead against the RailRiders' Kenta Maeda in the bottom of the second on a home run by Brandon Valenzuela.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded by sending ten to the plate in the top of the third and building a 7-2 advantage. Braden Shewmake doubled and took third on a Duke Ellis single. Jorbit Vivas singled in Shewmake to halve the deficit and the RailRiders took the lead on a two-run J.C. Escarra double. A pair of walks loaded the bases and Candelario launched a grand slam to right-center for a 7-2 lead. It was the sixth grand slam this season by a RailRiders' hitter.
Maeda made that advantage stick, striking out six over five-plus innings. Bailey Dees worked 1.1 scoreless with four strikeouts. Jayvien Sandridge followed with a scoreless inning.
The Bisons plated late runs in the eighth and ninth to close the account.
Maeda (4-5) earned the win. Adam Kloffenstein (2-6) surrendered all seven runs on six hits over three innings.
Brendan Beck takes the ball Saturday for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Buffalo and Lazaro Estrada. First pitch slated for 6:35 P.M..
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
34-15, 72-49
