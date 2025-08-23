August 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys

Published on August 22, 2025

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (59-63, 20-28) vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (59-61, 20-25)

Friday, August 22 - 7:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Connor Noland (9-4, 4.08) vs. RHP Tyler Ivey (4-9, 6.05)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the fourth of a six-game series today vs. the 2024 Triple-A champs Sugar Land tonight...right-hander Connor Noland is slated to make his 23 appearance (19th start) for the I-Cubs this season...right-hander Tyler Ivey is scheduled to start Sugar Land.

FELL SHORT AGAIN: The I-Cubs fell to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in the third game of the series with a 5-2 score...newly-acquired Cole Reynolds was promoted to the Triple-A level prior to last night's game...Reynolds worked 3.1 scoreless innings and struck out four in his Triple-A debut... Chase Strumpf had a productive night as well as he went 2-for-2 with two doubles and a walk... Moises Ballesteros added the other RBI on a blooper single for his 66th RBI of the season.

DAY TIME, BEST TIME: Wednesday, Iowa and Sugar Land matched up for the first of two day games this series...Iowa improved to 27-18 in such games this season which is the most day game wins in the International League this season ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (25-12)...Sugar Land has gone 9-8 in day games this season.

GO LONG: Infielder Jonathon Long hit his 18th home run Friday night (8/15) and his second in his last seven games...the 18 home runs gave Long a career high, surpassing the 17 he hit between Advanced-A South Bend and Double-A Knoxville last season...Long has reached base in 32 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the International League, the longest of his career and the second-longest by an I-Cub since Yonathan Perlaza reached in 34 straight games in 2023...during this stretch, Long is batting .313 (35-for-112) with 19 runs scored, eight doubles, five home runs and 23 RBI...the on-base streak is the second-longest by an I-Cub since data was made available in 2005.

VS. SUGAR LAND: The I-Cubs and Space Cowboys face off the first time in franchise history this week...it marks the first time Iowa has hosted a Texas team since they hosted the San Antonio Missions from Aug. 19-22, 2019.

WALK THIS WAY: Infielder James Triantos tallied his third multi-walk game of the season last night and first since May 22 at Columbus...Triantos has 10 walks in the month of August which marks his most in a month since August 2023 with Advanced-A South Bend (12)...James is batting .296 (21-for-71) with six doubles, one home run, nine RBI, six stolen bases and eight multi-hit efforts through 17 August games.

BLANKED: The I-Cubs earned their ninth shutout of the season in a bullpen game on Wednesday...it marked their second straight Wednesday noon game shutout, following a 1-0 game vs. Worcester.

BIG TIME BALLY: Catcher Moises Ballesteros hit his 11th home run off the season off Alex Hoppe Saturday...Ballesteros has hit all of his home runs this season off right-handed pitching...Bally has hit safely in 15 of his last 18 games dating back to July 24 at Louisville.

BACK TO THE PCL: Iowa will play a team from the Pacific Coast League since joining the International League in 2022...tonight marks the fourth of a 12-game stretch in which the I-Cubs will play clubs from the Pacific Coast League, including six this week vs. Sugar Land and six next week at Las Vegas.

THE SOUTHPAW: Reliever Riley Martin worked 3.0 scoreless innings on Wednesday, allowing just two hits, a walk and four strikeouts...among pitchers in the International League that have thrown at least 55.0 innings, Riley's 11.45 K/9 ranks third and his 31.0 strikeout percentage also ranks third...Martin has gone 5-2 with a 2.78 ERA (17 ER in 55.0 IP) with 70 strikeouts.

HOW GRAND: Friday night (8/15), Forrest Wall hit a grand slam to put the I-Cubs ahead in the game...it marked the second grand slam of his career and the fifth of the season by Iowa (last - 6/21 at NAS, Pérez)...Wall hit a home run for his first hit as an Iowa player, making him the first I-Cub to do so since Jake Hager on July 3, 2024.







