MLB's Top Pitching Prospect Bubba Chandler Selected by Pittsburgh

Published on August 22, 2025 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler, who is currently rated as MLB's No. 1 pitching prospect, No. 7 overall and the Pirates' No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline. He is set to become the sixth former Indianapolis Indian to make his major league debut this season, following right-handed pitchers Thomas Harrington and Braxton Ashcraft, infielder Tsung-Che Cheng, outfielder Matt Gorski and right-handed pitcher Cam Sanders.

Chandler, 22, began the season with Indianapolis and made 24 starts for the club, posting a 5-6 record, 4.05 ERA (45er/100.0ip) and league-leading 121 strikeouts at the time of his promotion. He continued an impressive stretch in April with a season-high nine strikeouts across 5.0 innings on May 1 at Omaha and fanned seven-plus batters in 33 percent of his starts. Among all minor league starting pitchers, Chandler's 50 pitches at 100.0 mph or faster trail only Nashville's Jacob Misiorowski (66).

The Pirates former No. 1 prospect was named the 2025 International League April Pitcher of the Month after he led all minor league pitchers with at least 20.0 innings in fewest hits allowed (seven) and batting average against (.106, 7-for-66), becoming the first Indians pitcher to win a league monthly award since Zach Duke in May 2005. In addition to his minor league-leading marks, he led IL pitchers with at least 20.0 innings in WHIP (0.64) and finished third in ERA (1.33) while racking up 27 strikeouts in five starts.

Across his two seasons with Indy, Chandler compiled a 9-6 record, 3.42 ERA (53er/139.1ip) and 175 strikeouts in 31 starts. Among Indians pitchers since at least 2005 with 30-plus starts, Chandler currently ranks eighth in ERA. Since his Triple-A debut on Aug. 9, 2024, his 175 strikeouts are the most in Triple-A and third among all minor leaguers.

Chandler was selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of North Oconee High School (Bogart, Ga.).

Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.







International League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.