For Second Time this Season Saints Shut out on Pablo Day, Lose 6-0 to Express

Published on August 22, 2025 under International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - It had been 83 games since the St. Paul Saints were last shutout. It was a 1-0 loss at Iowa with Pablo López making a Major League rehab start. On Thursday night, history repeated itself as López once again made a Major League rehab start and the offense once again couldn't push across a run in a 6-0 defeat at the hands of the Round Rock Express at CHS Field in front of a season-high 9,202.

The night started off on the right foot for López as he struck out the first batter he faced. Three of the next four hitters reached off López as Justin Foscue singled to center and with two outs Trevor Hauver doubled to right putting runners at second and third. Alan Trejo then hit a line drive off the heel of the glove of López for an RBI infield single. After a walk to Omar Narváez, López got out of the inning by getting a groundout. He wound up throwing 32 pitches in the first inning.

Trying to make quick work in the second, López got the first two hitters on a strikeout and groundout before giving up a single to Dustin Harris. That would be the last hitter López would face as he reached his pitch limit of 45. Trent Baker came out of the bullpen and gave up an infield single to Foscue. Abimelec Ortiz then hit a fly ball to straightaway center that looked like it would clear the wall, but DaShawn Keirsey Jr. jumped up and robbed him of a three-run homer. López went 1.2 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out two. He threw 45 pitches, 26 for strikes. His 14 fastballs averaged 94.3 mph and his eight sinkers averaged 93.9 mph.

The Saints offense had a couple of opportunities with the bases loaded, but couldn't cash in. The first came in the second with the bases loaded and two outs, but Payton Eeles grounded out to second ending the inning. Eeles got another opportunity in the fourth with the bases loaded and one out, but grounded into an inning ending double play.

The other Major League rehabber, Simeon Woods Richardson, took over in the fourth and with one out gave up a solo homer to Billy McKinney, his ninth of the season, giving the Express a 2-0 lead.

The Express added to their lead in the sixth and it got started with an error. Narváez reached on a fielding error by the first baseman Aaron Sabato. Michael Helman doubled off the wall in left putting runners at second and third. McKinney made it 4-0 with a two-run double to right-center. With one out Dustin Harris ripped an RBI double to right increasing the lead to 5-0. Woods Richardson went 3.1 innings allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits while walking one and striking out four. He threw 64 pitches, 40 for strikes. His fastball averaged 93.3 mph and topped out at 95.2 mph.

McKinney continued his torrid night with a leadoff solo homer in the eighth, his second of the night and 10th of the season, giving the Express a 6-0 lead.

The Saints got the first two men on in the ninth, but three straight strikeouts ended the game. The Saints left 12 men on base and went 0-12 with runners in scoring position.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series at CHS Field on Friday night at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (3-4, 4.28) to the mound and the Express are TBA. The game can be seen on FOX 9+, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







