Wilkerson Tosses Quality Start in Memphis Loss to Gwinnett

Published on August 22, 2025 under International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 4-3 loss on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson tossed a quality start in the loss. The right-handed pitcher allowed three runs on six hits, walked none and struck out four in 7.0 innings pitched. Wilkerson got the final 15 outs of his start in consecutive fashion. MLB Rehabber John King (0-1) allowed a run on one hits and one walk in 0.2 innings pitched.

First baseman Matt Lloyd went 1-for-3 with a run scored, a double, a walk and an RBI. Designated hitter JJ Wetherholt reached twice with a 2-for-4 night and added a double. Right fielder Matt Koperniak continued his hot hitting with a double of his own. Shortstop Cesar Prieto walked in both of his first two plate appearances.

Right-handed pitcher Curtis Taylor is scheduled to start for Memphis on Saturday night opposite MLB Rehabbing Chris Sale for Gwinnett.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, August 23 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

