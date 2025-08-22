Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 22 vs. Toledo

Toledo Mud Hens (30-18, 69-54) vs. Rochester Red Wings (20-28, 47-73)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Nick Margevicius (5-3, 3.60) vs. RHP Kyle Luckham (0-1, 0.82)

FLUSH IT: Looking to pick up their first win of the series against the Toledo Mud Hens, the Rochester Red Wings fell in a lopsided contest Thursday afternoon, 16-5...CF ANDREW PINCKNEY picked up a season-high four hits at the plate and reached base five times, while SS NASIM NUÑEZ notched his second homer of the season...Rochester will look to get back in the win column tonight in game four of their six-game series against Toledo...RHP KYLE LUCKHAM will be on the mound for the Red Wings, facing off against the Mud Hens' LHP Nick Margevicius.

PINCKNEY BLINDERS: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY turned in another multi-hit performance and reached base five times in Thursday afternoon's contest, going 4-for-4 with a triple, three singles, and a hit-by-pitch at the dish...the four hit performance ties a career-high (4/14, 4/26 in 2024 w/ HBG), marks his 24th multi-hit game of the season, and fourth in his eight games since 8/13...in the month of August, the Alabama product sports a .333 batting average (22-for-66) with a .902 OPS while knocking in three home runs, one triple, one double, and collecting 15 RBI across 17 games...

The triple marked his second at the Triple-A level (9/12/2024 at IND) and first at Innovative Field.

MORALE(S) BOOST: 1B YOHANDY MORALES finished yesterday afternoon going 2-for-5 at the plate with two singles, while adding an RBI...the multi-hit afternoon marks his 17th of the season with Rochester, including all three games against Toledo...since the series began, the Miami native is batting .429 (6-for-14) with a 1.143 OPS while notching a homer, one double, and two RBI...

Across 11 Thursday games with Rochester, the Miami native is slashing .405/.519/.619 with a 1.138 OPS.

ARRUDA-MENTARY: RHP/INF J.T. ARRUDA came into the ninth inning on the mound yesterday, delivering the only scoreless appearance by a Wing pitcher in the contest...the Fresno State product delivered his second pitching appearance of the season, keeping his ERA at 0.00 after tossing another scoreless frame...

Both of Arruda's career pitching performances have come this month (8/6 at NOR).

HIP HIP, JOSÉ: 2B JOSÉ TENA extended his Triple-A hitting streak to eight games with a third-inning single yesterday afternoon, and finished 2-for-4 at the plate with two singles, a walk, and a pair of runs scored...since the start of his hitting streak on 7/18, the Dominican Republic native boasts a .323 batting average (10-for-31) with a .948 OPS while cracking a homer, four doubles, and five RBI...

Across 12 games against Toledo in his professional career, Tena is hitting .378 (17-for-45) with a .462 OBP.

NASIM IT TO BELIEVE IT: SS NASIM NUÑEZ crushed a two-run home run over the right field wall, bringing his RBI total to three on the game and marking his first three-RBI performance since 7/3/2023 with Double-A Pensacola (MIA) at Montgomery...the Bronx Natives' eighth-inning blast left the bat at 100 MPH and travelled 399 feet for his ninth professional home run...since 7/23, the former second-round draft selection ranks fourth among qualified International League hitters with a .361 (22-for-61) batting average, second with 15 stolen bases, and fifth with a .459 OBP while collecting a homer and one double over the 19 game stretch.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2019: On this day in 2019, the Rochester Red Wings poured on 20 runs against the Buffalo, thrashing the Bisons 20-7...C TOMÁS TELIS got the scoring started early, knocking in three runs on a bases-clearing double in part of his six-RBI performance...Rochester continued to add to its lead in the second inning, thanks in part to RF BRANDON BARNES, who launched a grand slam over the left field wall to give the Wings the 9-0 advantage after just two innings...the Red Wings added to their already comfortable lead with a nine-run sixth inning started by LF RAMÓN FLORES ...Flores collected three RBI on a bases-clearing triple and later scored on a passed ball...SS RONALD TORREYES capped off the nine-run frame with a two-run blast over the left field wall, marking his second hit in the inning and driving in the 20th run of the night...RHP KOHL STEWART slowed the Bison's offense down, delivering five shutout innings while allowing two hits and striking out two en route to the victory.







