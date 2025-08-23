Knights Held in Check, Fall to Tides 4-1

NORFOLK, VA - The Charlotte Knights dropped Friday night's contest to the Norfolk Tides by a final score of 4-1. Charlotte's offense was held to six hits and the Knights' attempt at a late game rally was thwarted in each of the final two innings. Norfolk's ability to hang on pulled the Tides even in the series at two games apiece.

The Tides did almost all of their damage early in the game. Norfolk scored once in the first inning, then added two more in the second. An additional run in the fourth gave the home team a 4-0 lead.

Dominic Fletcher provided a spark in the top of the seventh frame. Fletcher destroyed a first pitch fastball nearly 400 feet for his 16th Home Run of the season and his second in as many games. The solo shot pulled the Knights within three runs at 4-1.

In the eighth, Charlotte loaded the bases with one out; however, Norfolk induced an inning-ending double-play. The Knights continued to apply pressure and put the leadoff man aboard in the ninth. Once again the Tides' pitching held strong and Charlotte's offense was turned away without a run.

Sean Burke made his 2025 Knights debut and pitched five innings with four strikeouts. Burke allowed four runs on eight hits and walked three. Dan Altavilla threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts and Bryan Hudson fired a pair out shutout frames.

The Knights are back in action Saturday evening with Game Five against the Tides scheduled for 6:35pm ET.







