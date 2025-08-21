Sabol's Four RBI Powers Knights to DH Split

NORFOLK, VA - The Charlotte Knights and the Norfolk Tides took the diamond for 14 innings on Wednesday night. The double-header resulted in a seven-inning victory for each team. Norfolk came back late in Game One and scored a walk-off win, 4-3, while Charlotte went wire-to-wire and claimed a 6-1 victory in the second game.

Tim Elko provided Charlotte an early 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning. Corey Julks had led off the ballgame with a triple and easily trotted home on Elko's fly ball to deep left. Norfolk tied the ballgame in the second inning, but it was the only earned run allowed by Knights starter Mike Clevinger in 5.1 innings pitched.

Jacob Amaya put Clevinger, and the Knights, in great position to come away with win when he blasted a two-run Home Run over the right field wall in the top of the fourth. The contest remained 3-1 until the Tides pushed an earned run across in the home half of the sixth. Norfolk then plated the tying and game-winning runs in the seventh before the Knights were able to record an out.

Charlotte's resolve kicked in at the beginning of Game Two. Andre Lipcius cranked a solo Home Run and Blake Sabol followed with a two-run blast that gave the Knights a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Sabol struck again in the top of the third with a two-run single. An additional unearned run increased the lead to 6-0.

The Knights pitching arsenal of Bryse Wilson, Evan McKendry, Jairo Iriarte, and Zach Franklin held the Tides to one run over seven innings. Sabol finished with four RBI and was joined by Lipcius with a multi-hit game.

Both squads are in store for a quick turnaround with Thursday's nine-inning game set for 12:05pm ET.







