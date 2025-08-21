Sabol's Four RBI Powers Knights to DH Split
Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Charlotte Knights and the Norfolk Tides took the diamond for 14 innings on Wednesday night. The double-header resulted in a seven-inning victory for each team. Norfolk came back late in Game One and scored a walk-off win, 4-3, while Charlotte went wire-to-wire and claimed a 6-1 victory in the second game.
Tim Elko provided Charlotte an early 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning. Corey Julks had led off the ballgame with a triple and easily trotted home on Elko's fly ball to deep left. Norfolk tied the ballgame in the second inning, but it was the only earned run allowed by Knights starter Mike Clevinger in 5.1 innings pitched.
Jacob Amaya put Clevinger, and the Knights, in great position to come away with win when he blasted a two-run Home Run over the right field wall in the top of the fourth. The contest remained 3-1 until the Tides pushed an earned run across in the home half of the sixth. Norfolk then plated the tying and game-winning runs in the seventh before the Knights were able to record an out.
Charlotte's resolve kicked in at the beginning of Game Two. Andre Lipcius cranked a solo Home Run and Blake Sabol followed with a two-run blast that gave the Knights a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Sabol struck again in the top of the third with a two-run single. An additional unearned run increased the lead to 6-0.
The Knights pitching arsenal of Bryse Wilson, Evan McKendry, Jairo Iriarte, and Zach Franklin held the Tides to one run over seven innings. Sabol finished with four RBI and was joined by Lipcius with a multi-hit game.
Both squads are in store for a quick turnaround with Thursday's nine-inning game set for 12:05pm ET.
International League Stories from August 20, 2025
- Sabol's Four RBI Powers Knights to DH Split - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs Walk off with 5-4 Win over Bulls - Durham Bulls
- Crooks Cracks Four Hits in Game Two Loss to Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Lose Close One against Sounds 7-5 - Louisville Bats
- From Walks to Walk-Offs: Rafael Lantigua Belts Game Ending Three-Run Homer as 'Pigs Shock Bulls - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Leonard Homers Twice to Back Carrasco's Gem, Stripers Beat Memphis 8-4 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Nashville Slugs Their Way Past Louisville, Hit Four Home Runs in 7-5 Win - Nashville Sounds
- Norfolk Splits Doubleheader With Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- Homers Propel Mud Hens over White Hots - Rochester Red Wings
- Valencia Hits Two Home Runs to Give Toledo 7-4 Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Chasers Win Fourth Straight Behind 3-Run 8th Inning - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Dombkowski's Gem and Williams' Slam Send Indians to 6-0 Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Syracuse Loses to Indianapolis, 6-0, on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Big Inning Not Enough to Carry Clippers Wednesday - Columbus Clippers
- Wednesday's Game at Worcester Postponed - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders Lose in Wednesday Matinee - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Schreck's Big Day Propels Bisons to 4-1 Victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Buffalo Bisons
- Martin Deals Three Scoreless in Shutout Win over Sugar Land 5-0 - Iowa Cubs
- Thursday's Bisons DH vs. RailRiders to Begin at 5:15pm - Buffalo Bisons
- August 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 20 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- Marlins Send Infielder Norby to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 21, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.