Bats Lose Close One against Sounds 7-5

Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Louisville Bats dropped game two in their six-game series with the Nashville Sounds 7-5 on Wednesday night. The Bats jumped out to an early lead, but a big Sounds fourth inning proved to be too much to overcome for Louisville.

Blake Dunn wasted no time scoring by going deep on the second pitch of the game off Nashville starter Tate Kuehner for the Bats' third leadoff homer of the season. Sal Stewart and Rece Hinds both got on base, and Edwin Rios, who came into the game fourth in RBI in the International League, drove in home Stewart with a base hit. The Bats jumped out to an early 2-0 lead.

Coming into the game, the Bats have allowed the most home runs to opposing hitters in the IL, and the trend worsened as the night progressed. In the bottom of the first, Rhys Hoskins, who is on a rehab assignment with the Sounds from the Milwaukee Brewers, hit a solo home run off Louisville starter Charlie Barnes (L, 0-2) to cut the Bats' lead in half.

In the second frame, Dunn drove in his second RBI with an infield single that scored Trey Faltine, who tripled earlier in the inning. Once again, the Sounds responded with a long ball. This time, it was Raynel Delgado who continued to be a thorn for the Bats after he hit for the cycle in the first game of the series.

In the fourth inning, the Sounds jumped out ahead. Ethan Murray hit his first Triple-A home run to tie the game at three and made it three home runs allowed by Barnes. After back-to-back singles, Freddy Zamora and Drew Avans hit back-to-back doubles to give the Sounds a 6-3 advantage.

The Bats reacted with another home run of their own. Stewart blasted a 401-foot two-run home run to left-center field. Stewart, who was recently named the top prospect for the Reds, continues to thrive in Triple-A as he now has seven home runs, 24 RBI, and a .315 average in the 29 games he has played with the Bats. The homer ended the night for Kuehner, and Blake Holub (W, 2-2) came on to pitch.

Yosver Zulueta relieved Barnes to start the fifth and struck out five of the six batters he faced. He came out in the seventh, where Joe La Sorsa took over. La Sorsa surrendered the Bats' fourth home run of the game to Jake Bauers, increasing the Sounds lead to 7-5 after seven.

Zach Maxwell threw a scoreless eighth, but the Bats could not mount a comeback in the eighth and ninth frames with Craig Yoho (S, 7) shutting down the Bats to end the game.

Barnes, Zulueta, La Sorsa, and Maxwell combined for 15 strikeouts as a staff. Dunn finished the night going 2-for-5 with two RBI, and Stewart went 1-for-3 with two RBI on the home run.

The Bats (53-69, 21-26 second half) will meet the Sounds (66-54, 22-25 second half) for game three of the series on Thursday night. First pitch will be at 7:35 p.m. with Nick Curran on the call on Sports Talk 790.







