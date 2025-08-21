Chasers Win Fourth Straight Behind 3-Run 8th Inning

Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers won a fourth straight game and second consecutive contest over the Clippers, a 6-5 comeback win Wednesday night at Huntington Park.

The Storm Chasers were first onto the board, as MJ Melendez doubled with two outs in the 3rd inning, then scored on an RBI single from Michael Massey for a 1-0 Chasers advantage. Nick Pratto opened the top of the 5th with a single, then Melendez connected on a 2-run homer for a 3-0 Omaha lead.

Right-hander Ben Kudrna, MLB Pipeline's No. 7 Royals prospect, made his Triple-A debut Wednesday as the Storm Chasers starting pitcher. Kudrna opened the game with 4.0 scoreless innings and did not allow his first hit until the 4th. In the bottom of the 5th, the Clippers tagged the righty for 5 runs on 3 hits and 2 walks, as Kudrna surrendered a pair of homers that helped to give Columbus its first lead of the series

Kudrna worked one out into the 6th inning before being relieved by Ryan Hendrix. Hendrix stranded an inherited runner and combined with Jonathan Bowlan to offer 3.1 hitless and scoreless innings of relief to finish the night.

In the top of the 8th, the Storm Chasers loaded the bases with just 1 out, on a dropped third straight, single and walk. Harold Castro, the league's reigning player of the week, promptly cleared the bases with a 3-run double, putting Omaha up 6-5.

The Chasers put a pair on in the top of the 9th and failed to score, but Bowlan struck out the side in the bottom half to secure the team's seventh one-run victory in as many one-run games going back to August 6.

The series continues Thursday with an 11:05 a.m. CT first pitch and right-hander Stephen Kolek scheduled so start for the Storm Chasers.







International League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.