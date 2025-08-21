Syracuse Loses to Indianapolis, 6-0, on Wednesday Night

Syracuse, NY - Although the Syracuse Mets bullpen was lights out, the offense went cold in a 6-0 loss to the Indianapolis Indians on a cloudy Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

After a scoreless first, Indianapolis (71-50, 29-18) opened the scoring in the top of the second inning with a solo home run by Rafael Flores, putting the Indians in front, 1-0.

In the third, Indy continued to put pressure on. Mike Jarvis walked, and during a pickoff attempt by Brandon Waddell, a missed catch error by the shortstop Jett Williams allowed him to move all the way to third. Next, Tsung-Che Cheng grounded out, scoring Jarvis and giving the Indians a 2-0 lead.

Indianapolis put the game out of reach in the fourth on a grand slam by Alika Williams, extending the Indians' lead to 6-0.

After Waddell allowed six runs in three and two-thirds innings, the Syracuse (62-60, 31-16) bullpen locked in from there. Douglas Orellana pitched two and one-third scoreless innings, Huascar Brazobán tossed a pair of clean frames with four strikeouts, and Dylan Ross pitched a one-two-three ninth inning.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

