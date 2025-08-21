Syracuse Loses to Indianapolis, 6-0, on Wednesday Night
Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - Although the Syracuse Mets bullpen was lights out, the offense went cold in a 6-0 loss to the Indianapolis Indians on a cloudy Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
After a scoreless first, Indianapolis (71-50, 29-18) opened the scoring in the top of the second inning with a solo home run by Rafael Flores, putting the Indians in front, 1-0.
In the third, Indy continued to put pressure on. Mike Jarvis walked, and during a pickoff attempt by Brandon Waddell, a missed catch error by the shortstop Jett Williams allowed him to move all the way to third. Next, Tsung-Che Cheng grounded out, scoring Jarvis and giving the Indians a 2-0 lead.
Indianapolis put the game out of reach in the fourth on a grand slam by Alika Williams, extending the Indians' lead to 6-0.
After Waddell allowed six runs in three and two-thirds innings, the Syracuse (62-60, 31-16) bullpen locked in from there. Douglas Orellana pitched two and one-third scoreless innings, Huascar Brazobán tossed a pair of clean frames with four strikeouts, and Dylan Ross pitched a one-two-three ninth inning.
Syracuse continues its six-game series with the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Yonny Hernandez of the Syracuse Mets
(Herm Card)
International League Stories from August 20, 2025
- Leonard Homers Twice to Back Carrasco's Gem, Stripers Beat Memphis 8-4 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Nashville Slugs Their Way Past Louisville, Hit Four Home Runs in 7-5 Win - Nashville Sounds
- Norfolk Splits Doubleheader With Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- Homers Propel Mud Hens over White Hots - Rochester Red Wings
- Valencia Hits Two Home Runs to Give Toledo 7-4 Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Chasers Win Fourth Straight Behind 3-Run 8th Inning - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Dombkowski's Gem and Williams' Slam Send Indians to 6-0 Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Syracuse Loses to Indianapolis, 6-0, on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Big Inning Not Enough to Carry Clippers Wednesday - Columbus Clippers
- Wednesday's Game at Worcester Postponed - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders Lose in Wednesday Matinee - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Schreck's Big Day Propels Bisons to 4-1 Victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Buffalo Bisons
- Martin Deals Three Scoreless in Shutout Win over Sugar Land 5-0 - Iowa Cubs
- Thursday's Bisons DH vs. RailRiders to Begin at 5:15pm - Buffalo Bisons
- August 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 20 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- Marlins Send Infielder Norby to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 21, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Syracuse Loses to Indianapolis, 6-0, on Wednesday Night
- Brandon Sproat Shines But Syracuse Falls to Indianapolis, 6-5, on Tuesday Night
- Syracuse Mets Unveil 2026 Schedule
- Mets Fall to Red Wings, 9-4, on Sunday Afternoon
- Jonah Tong Dominates in Triple-A Debut as Syracuse Beats Rochester, 5-0, on Saturday Night