Wednesday's Game at Worcester Postponed

Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - Wednesday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Worcester Red Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The contest will be made up Thursday as part of a doubleheader with first pitch of game one set for 4:05 p.m. Game two will commence approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings in length.

A broadcast of Thursday's doubleheader will begin at 3:50 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







