Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 20 vs. Toledo

Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Toledo Mud Hens (28-18, 67-54) vs. Rochester White Hots (20-26, 47-71)

Wednesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

TBA vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-7, 4.12)

DOWN ON OUR LUCK: The Rochester Red Wings dropped the series opener to the Toledo Mud Hens in their second-to-last home series of the season, with the Red Wings falling 12-4...Toledo picked up 17 hits and launched five home runs on the night, compared to Rochester's 10 hits...CF ANDREW PINCKNEY picked up his third three-hit game of the season, going 3-for-4 with two RBI...3B TREY LIPSCOMB and 1B YOHANDY MORALES also had multi-hit nights...the Wings will transform into the White Hots for game two of the series against the Mud Hens tonight, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound for his first career start against Detroit's top affiliate.

LIKE LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE: With stolen bases from CF ANDREW PINCKNEY and 2B JACKSON CLUFF, adding to their franchise record 185 stolen bases this season...the Wings have been caught stealing 34 times all season with a stolen base percentage of .845, the best mark in the International League and sixth-best in full-season Minor League baseball...Rochester leads the league in stolen bases in the second half (since 6/24) with 90, while being caught only nine times over that stretch...

Cluff's stolen base marked the BYU product's 20th of the season, making him the fourth Red Wing with 20 or more stolen bases this season...this is the first time Rochester has had four different players with 20+ stolen bases since at least 1940.

KEEPING IT YO-ING: 1B YOHANDY MORALES logged his 15th multi-hit game of the season last night, going 2-for-5 with a double and a single...Morales' third-inning double marked his 14th of the season, placing him second among all active Red Wing hitters, eight behind INF TREY LIPSCOMB ...on Tuesdays, the Miami product is hitting .304 (14-for-46) while adding four homers, three doubles, and boasting a .970 OPS...

The former second-round selection leads the team with a 91.9 MPH average exit velocity on batted balls.

PINCK DRINK: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY brought home the Red Wings' first two runs on RBI singles, as part of a 3-for-4 ballgame...the Alabama product's third three-hit game of the season extended his season hit total to 96 hits, the most hit by a Red Wing this season...the only Red Wing with more total hits is OF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN who has 102 hits between Iowa and Rochester this season...Pinckney also leads the Red Wings in homers (18), RBI (54), total bases (157), and runs scored (65).

RISPY BUSINESS: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB knocked a pair of RBI doubles as part of a 2-for-4 evening...Since 8/1, the Tennessee product is hitting .311 (19-for-61) with an International League-leading nine doubles over that stretch, while adding a homer and 11 RBI...Lipscomb is hitting .389 (14-for-36) in the fifth inning this season, while roping four doubles...with runners in scoring position, Lipscomb leads active Wings batters (min. 25 AB) with a .337 (35-for-104) batting average, and nine doubles, while ranking second in RBI with 38, two behind OF ANDREW PINCKNEY ...

The Maryland-born infielder's two doubles brought his season total to 23, leading all Red Wing hitters.

ALL ABOUT THE FRANKLINS: RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN slapped a single into right field in the ninth inning, extending his team-high on-base streak to 13 games...The Arkansas product has reached base in every game he has played with the Wings, boasting a .353 (18-for-51) batting average and a .990 OPS, while hitting two home runs and adding 11 RBI during his time with the team.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...1941: On this day in 1941, the Rochester Red Wings blanked the Jersey City Giants 1-0 in seven innings thanks to a no-hitter from Wings RHP MAX SURKONT ...The Rhode Island native tossed seven shutout frames with three walks while striking out three en route to his league-leading fifth shutout of the season...the 19-year-old ended the season with a 10-6 record and a 3.20 ERA (58 ER/163 IP)...3B WHITEY KUROWSKI provided all the offense, launching the first pitch of the game over the fence to give Rochester the only run of the contest.







International League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.