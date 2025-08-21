IronPigs Walk off with 5-4 Win over Bulls

Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Rafael Lantigua connected for a game-winning, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth to lift Lehigh Valley past the Durham Bulls 5-4 at Coca Cola Park on Wednesday night.

The Iron Pigs (23-24) entered the ninth trailing 4-2, and built the stunning rally after Kodi Whiltey (L, 1-3) retired the first two hitters. Otto Kemp walked on a 3-2 pitch, then advanced to third on a bloop single to left-center by Donovan Walton. Lantigua worked the count to 2-0 before driving the winner over the left field wall.

The three runs in the ninth were the first runs since the top of the fourth on a sac fly by Coco Montes to score Jamie Westbrook for a 4-2 Bulls lead.

Durham (25-19) moved ahead 3-2 in the third thanks to a two-run double into the right field corner by Tristan Peters, scoring both Kameron Misner and Cooper Hummel.

Carson Williams drilled his 23rd homer in the second inning that initially tied the game 1-1.

Logan Workman pitched the first five innings of two-run ball, tossing 100 pitches.

How It Happened: Kemp's walk with two outs in the ninth inning triggered the Iron Pigs' rally. Walton's bloop single eluded Misner's dive in left-center, but Hummel backed it up, scooping and throwing to second base, holding Walton to a single as Kemp raced to third. Lantiuga worked the count to 2-0 against Whitley before yanking the pitch over the single-tiered wall in straightaway left field.

Late Game Habit: For the third time in August, the Bulls lost a late-game lead, leading to a bitter defeat. On August 1st, Carlos Rodriguez hit a game-winning, three-run homer for Gwinnett off of Kodi Whitley for a 5-4 win. In Memphis, the Redbirds scored three times in the last of the eighth against Evan Reifert for a 3-1 win, the final two scoring on a two-out double from Jimmy Crooks.

Workman Up The Ranks: Logan Workman was denied his ninth win with the Iron Pigs comeback, but moved to second in the International League in strikeouts with 120, atop the IL in innings (127.0) and fifth in ERA (3.76).

What's Next: The third game of the series is slated for Thursday at 6:45 PM ET with Jesse Scholtens (0-1, 9.00) slated to oppose Adonis Medina (3-5, 4.53).







