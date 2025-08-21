IronPigs Walk off with 5-4 Win over Bulls
Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Rafael Lantigua connected for a game-winning, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth to lift Lehigh Valley past the Durham Bulls 5-4 at Coca Cola Park on Wednesday night.
The Iron Pigs (23-24) entered the ninth trailing 4-2, and built the stunning rally after Kodi Whiltey (L, 1-3) retired the first two hitters. Otto Kemp walked on a 3-2 pitch, then advanced to third on a bloop single to left-center by Donovan Walton. Lantigua worked the count to 2-0 before driving the winner over the left field wall.
The three runs in the ninth were the first runs since the top of the fourth on a sac fly by Coco Montes to score Jamie Westbrook for a 4-2 Bulls lead.
Durham (25-19) moved ahead 3-2 in the third thanks to a two-run double into the right field corner by Tristan Peters, scoring both Kameron Misner and Cooper Hummel.
Carson Williams drilled his 23rd homer in the second inning that initially tied the game 1-1.
Logan Workman pitched the first five innings of two-run ball, tossing 100 pitches.
How It Happened: Kemp's walk with two outs in the ninth inning triggered the Iron Pigs' rally. Walton's bloop single eluded Misner's dive in left-center, but Hummel backed it up, scooping and throwing to second base, holding Walton to a single as Kemp raced to third. Lantiuga worked the count to 2-0 against Whitley before yanking the pitch over the single-tiered wall in straightaway left field.
Late Game Habit: For the third time in August, the Bulls lost a late-game lead, leading to a bitter defeat. On August 1st, Carlos Rodriguez hit a game-winning, three-run homer for Gwinnett off of Kodi Whitley for a 5-4 win. In Memphis, the Redbirds scored three times in the last of the eighth against Evan Reifert for a 3-1 win, the final two scoring on a two-out double from Jimmy Crooks.
Workman Up The Ranks: Logan Workman was denied his ninth win with the Iron Pigs comeback, but moved to second in the International League in strikeouts with 120, atop the IL in innings (127.0) and fifth in ERA (3.76).
What's Next: The third game of the series is slated for Thursday at 6:45 PM ET with Jesse Scholtens (0-1, 9.00) slated to oppose Adonis Medina (3-5, 4.53).
International League Stories from August 20, 2025
- Sabol's Four RBI Powers Knights to DH Split - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs Walk off with 5-4 Win over Bulls - Durham Bulls
- Crooks Cracks Four Hits in Game Two Loss to Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Lose Close One against Sounds 7-5 - Louisville Bats
- From Walks to Walk-Offs: Rafael Lantigua Belts Game Ending Three-Run Homer as 'Pigs Shock Bulls - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Leonard Homers Twice to Back Carrasco's Gem, Stripers Beat Memphis 8-4 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Nashville Slugs Their Way Past Louisville, Hit Four Home Runs in 7-5 Win - Nashville Sounds
- Norfolk Splits Doubleheader With Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- Homers Propel Mud Hens over White Hots - Rochester Red Wings
- Valencia Hits Two Home Runs to Give Toledo 7-4 Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Chasers Win Fourth Straight Behind 3-Run 8th Inning - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Dombkowski's Gem and Williams' Slam Send Indians to 6-0 Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Syracuse Loses to Indianapolis, 6-0, on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Big Inning Not Enough to Carry Clippers Wednesday - Columbus Clippers
- Wednesday's Game at Worcester Postponed - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders Lose in Wednesday Matinee - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Schreck's Big Day Propels Bisons to 4-1 Victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Buffalo Bisons
- Martin Deals Three Scoreless in Shutout Win over Sugar Land 5-0 - Iowa Cubs
- Thursday's Bisons DH vs. RailRiders to Begin at 5:15pm - Buffalo Bisons
- August 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 20 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- Marlins Send Infielder Norby to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 21, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.