RailRiders Lose in Wednesday Matinee

Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 4-1 to the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday afternoon at Sahlen Field. Spencer Jones homered in the first to give the RailRiders the early edge, but the Bisons countered to capture the series opener.

Jones staked the RailRiders to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a solo home run off MLB rehabber Alek Manoah. It was Jones' 15th of the year with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and 31st of the season overall.

The Bisons took the lead against Ryan Yarbrough on three straight hits to start the bottom of the second. Josh Kasevich singled and scored on a triple from RJ Schreck. Brandon Valenzuela followed with a single to give Buffalo the 2-1 edge.

Yarbrough worked 3.1 innings in his second rehab start for the RailRiders, striking out three and walking none.

Manoah held the RailRiders in check after the Jones home run. After Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases in the second, Manoah retired the final batter of the inning and then eight consecutive after that to close his effort.

Schreck hit a two-run homer off Ian Hamilton in the bottom of the sixth to extend the Bisons lead to 4-1.

Yarbrough (0-1) took the loss while Adam Macko (2-7) worked the final four innings in the win.

The RailRiders and Bisons continue their series with a doubleheader on Thursday night. Allan Winans and Sean Boye are slated to start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Trey Yesavage and CJ Van Eyk for Buffalo, with game one slated to begin at 5:15 P.M.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

32-14, 70-48







