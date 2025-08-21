Big Inning Not Enough to Carry Clippers Wednesday
Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers were defeated by the visiting Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday night at Huntington Park, 6-5. The ClipShow exploded for a big rally in the 5th inning, but couldn't hold the lead.
Austin Peterson turned in a quality start for Columbus, surrendering three runs over 6.0 innings of work. He left in line for a victory, but the bullpen was unable to hold the advantage.
The Clippers struck for all five of their runs in the 5th inning. Dom Nuñez got things going with a solo homer, his 7th of the season. Next, Travis Bazzana doubled one in to pull Columbus within a run. Jhonkensy Noel then delivered the big blow, crushing a three-run jack to left field to make the score 5-3 Clippers.
With the loss, Columbus falls to 17-28 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 51-66 overall this season.
The series against Omaha continues with the final Business Day Special of the 2025 campaign. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05pm on Thursday. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.
