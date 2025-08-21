Homers Propel Mud Hens over White Hots

The Rochester White Hots faced off against the Toledo Mud Hens for game two of their six-game series on a dreary Wednesday evening. Despite the cold temperatures, the Mud Hens' offense remained red hot, defeating the White Hots by a score of 7-4. 1B Yohandy Morales blasted his ninth homer of the season as part of a multi-hit ballgame, and LHP Andrew Alvarez struck out seven over 5.2 innings of work.

Rochester got started in the bottom of the first as 1B Yohandy Morales launched a high fly ball onto the Foul Pole Patio for a solo-homer. The Miami product's ninth round-tripper of the season travelled 357 feet, giving the White Hots a 1-0 lead.

Both sides' offenses quieted down until the bottom of the fourth inning, when the White Hots ramped up with a leadoff single from Yohandy Morales. DH Andrew Pinckney then drew a walk, and LF Trey Lipscomb drove a ball high and deep to right field that was just out of the reach of Toledo's RF Justyn-Henry Malloy, scoring Morales on an RBI double and extending Rochester's lead to 2-0.

SS Nasim Nuñez led off the bottom of the fifth by drawing a walk. The Bronx-born speedster then swiped second base and advanced to third base on a throwing error. Nuñez then wheeled home on a slow-rolling grounder down the first base side from RF Nick Schnell, giving the White Hots a 3-0 lead.

The Mud Hens looked to get something going in the top of the sixth inning. SS Ryan Kreidler drew a one-out walk, and RF Justin-Henry Malloy rammed a single into left field, putting runners on first and second for Toledo. After Kreidler moved to third on a fly ball, Trei Cruz drew a walk, loading the bases. The White Hots dipped into the bullpen, and the new arm was welcomed with a high drive to left-center field from DH Eduardo Valencia, which cleared the wall for a go-ahead grand slam. The 411-foot blast gave the Mud Hens a 4-3 lead.

The White Hots responded with a very unique series of events in the ensuing half inning. Andrew Pinckney slapped a leadoff single into center, but was retired on a fielder's choice off the bat of Trey Lipscomb. An errant throw moved Lipscomb to second base, and he then moved to third on a balk and scrambled home on a wild pitch, tying the game.

With the game still deadlocked in the top of the eighth, 3B Max Anderson and Trei Cruz led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Eduardo Valencia then unloaded on a ball, sending a go-ahead three-run homer over the visiting bullpen, giving Toledo a 7-4 lead.

The White Hots looked for a miracle in the bottom of the ninth inning, but were unable to find one, falling to Toledo 7-4.

Southpaw Andrew Alvarez toed the rubber for the White Hots, making his 24th start of the season. The Cal Poly product tossed 5.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on two hits, three walks, and striking out seven hitters. RHP Eduardo Salazar came on, allowing a run off two hits, walking one, and striking out one over 1.0 inning of work. RHP Julian Fernández made his debut for Rochester, tossing an inning, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out three hitters. RHP Mason Thompson faced one hitter, forcing a groundout. RHP Erick Mejia struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

LHP Andrew Alvarez earned Player of the Game honors for the White Hots, going 5.2 innings while striking out seven hitters and allowing just two hits. The Californian-born southpaw tied RHP Brandon Sproat for the most games started in the International League, in his 24th start of the season. In August, Alvarez boasts a 2.95 ERA (6 ER/18.1 IP), while allowing 11 hits and striking out 26 opposing hitters.

The Red Wings are back in action on Thursday afternoon, facing off against the Mud Hens for game three of their six-game set for the last weekday Matinee at Innovative Field in 2025. RHP Troy Watson will take the hill for Toledo against Red Wings RHP Bryce Conley. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM.







