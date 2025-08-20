SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 21, 2025

Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (32-13, 70-47) AT Buffalo Bisons (17-26, 47-69)

August 20, 2025 | Game 118 | Road Game 57 | Sahlen Field | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

LH Ryan Yarbrough (0-0, 3.00) vs. RH Alek Manoah (0-0, 16.20)

Yarbrough: Allowed 1 R on 3 H over 3.0 IP with 3 K & 0 BB in 8/14 ND vs. IND (9-6 Indians)

Manoah: Allowed 3 R on 2 H over 1.2 IP in 8/13 ND vs. LHV with 1 K & 3 BB (9-4 IronPigs)

LAST TIME OUT- BUFFALO, NY (August 19, 2025) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's series opener at Buffalo was postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and Bisons will play a single game to open the set on Wednesday afternoon and meet for a doubleheader on Thursday night.

On Sunday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre defeated Indianapolis 7-5 at PNC Field. With one out in the bottom of the second, Bryan De La Cruz tripled off Indians starter Drake Fellows and scored on a Jeimer Candelario sacrifice fly for a 1-0 edge. The Indians took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third off RailRiders starter Erick Leal, plating Jase Bowen and Ji Hwan Bae on a Nick Solak two-run double.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre unloaded in the home half of the frame, sending ten batters to the plate and scoring six runs on seven hits. After Omar Martinez and Jorbit Vivas singled, Yankees #26 Prospect T.J. Rumfield launched his 15th homer of the year, a three-run blast to give the RailRiders a 4-2 advantage. Yankees #4 Prospect Spencer Jones doubled before Jose Rojas split the left-center gap, plating Jones for a three-run cushion. Candelario scored Rojas with a double to right and crossed on a Braden Shewmake single to pull ahead 7-2. Indianapolis pulled within three in the top of the eighth after a Matt Frazier two-run homer off Yankees Rehabber Fernando Cruz. Alika Williams scored on an error in the ninth to cap the scoring.

Leal (8-9) pitched three scoreless frames after the third, striking out six over six innings of work and allowing two runs on five hits in the victory. Scott Effross pitched the ninth, earning his second save of the season. Fellows (7-5) surrendered seven runs on eight hits in the loss.

SECOND SEASON CHASE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's win on Sunday, coupled with a Syracuse loss to Rochester, gave the RailRiders a one game lead atop the International League in the second half with 30 games to go. Syracuse dropped its series opener against Indianapolis last night, which could allow the RailRiders to expand the lead early this week. The RailRiders and Mets meet for six games from August 26 through 31 at PNC Field and the first tiebreaker is head-to-head record within the given half.

SHOUT!-ING DISTANCE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Buffalo this week. The RailRiders have only faced the Blue Jays top affiliate for one series this season, a six-game sweep at PNC Field leading into the MLB All-Star break. Twelve of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's final 30 games this season will be played at Sahlen Field, including the final series of the regular season.

70 IS THE NEW... SOMETHING- The RailRiders won their 70th game of the season on Sunday in game 117 of the campaign. The 2024 89-win club reached 70 wins in game 123. The 2016 Triple-A National Championship edition secured victory number 70 in game 113.

SERIES BUSINESS- Sunday's win leveled the six-game set with Indianapolis at 3-3. The RailRiders have won or split 12 consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24. Since the Worcester series started on May 27, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has a league-best 48-21 mark.

ROUND TWO- Ryan Yarbrough makes his second rehab start for the RailRiders. Yarbrough worked three innings on 37 pitches on Thursday against Indianapolis, striking out three and walking none. Yarbrough was placed on the 15-Day Injured List retroactive to June 20, 2025, with a right oblique strain. New York signed the left-hander to a free agent contract on March 24 and he appeared in 16 games for the Yankees, including eight starts. Yarbrough has struck out 49 and walked 17 over 55.1 innings pitched this season.

DOUBLE DIPPERS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo will play two tomorrow night to make up for Tuesday's rainout. The RailRiders have played eight doubleheaders this season, sweeping three, getting swept in one and splitting four. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went 72 days between twinbills, having not played any between May 21 and August 1. Tomorrow's doubleheader will be the third in 21 days this month.

THE FINAL STRETCH TM - The RailRiders have three road trips and two homestands remaining on the 2025 calendar. After this week's trip to Buffalo and next week's homestand against Syracuse, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Worcester, hosts Lehigh Valley and returns to Sahlen Field in September to close out the 2025 slate.

SHELVED- Rob Brantly was placed on the 7-Day Injured List Tuesday. The catcher re-signed with the Yankees last week and appeared in one game before this injury stint. Brantly remains two games shy of 1,000 in his MiLB career.

COWBOY UP- Duke Ellis has 14 multi-hit games this season, 13 of which have occurred in the second half. The outfielder is hitting .435 this month over 15 games played with seven multi-hit contests. Since the second half started, Ellis has also stolen 24 bases in 26 attempts.

HEALTH CLUB- Jonathan Loáisiga joined the RailRiders Sunday on MLB Rehab. Loáisiga, 30, was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to August 3, 2025, with right mid-back tightness. The right-hander appeared on a rehab assignment in May while he worked back from right elbow surgery. He made his 2025 Yankees' debut on May 16, going 0-1 for New York over 30 appearances with a 4.25 ERA, accumulating 25 strikeouts to ten walks over 29.2 innings of work. Loáisiga worked a scoreless inning with a hit, a walk and a strikeout on Sunday.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York throttled Tampa Bay 13-3 at The Boss last night. The Yankees launched a franchise-record tying nine home runs at their Spring Training home in the win... Somerset was blanked 5-0 by Hartford. Carlos Lagrange allowed all five runs over 3.2 innings of work in the loss... Hudson Valley beat Jersey Shore 5-2. Brandon Decker struck out ten over five innings and Josh Moylan homered in the road win... Tampa's game at Fort Myers was rained out and the clubs will play two today.







