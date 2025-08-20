Martin Deals Three Scoreless in Shutout Win over Sugar Land 5-0

Published on August 20, 2025

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES IA. - The Iowa Cubs defeated the Sugar Land Space Cowboys with a 5-0 win as Riley Martin tossed three scoreless innings and struck out four in the process.

In the second game between Iowa and Sugar Land, the game remained scoreless through seven innings on just eight hits.

Iowa finally broke up the tie game as it scored five unanswered runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. James Triantos ripped an RBI-single as the lead was never given up by Iowa.

After a throwing error scored another run for the I-Cubs, Jonathon Long his 19th double of the season and scored Triantos for the 3-0 lead. Carlos Perez followed with his 24th double of the season and scored Moises Ballesteros and Long for a 5-0 lead and eventually the win.

Long extended his on-base streak to 32 consecutive games in tonight's game, which is just three games shy of tying Yonathan Perlaza with 35 consecutive games in 2023.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Thursday, August 21 and first pitch is at 6:38 p.m. CT.







