Norfolk Splits Doubleheader With Charlotte
Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (22-23 | 51-65) split a doubleheader with the Charlotte Knights (20-26 | 56-65) on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides won game one, 4-3, on a walk-off two-run single. Norfolk lost game two, 6-1.
In game one, Charlotte took the early lead with a run in the first inning. But Norfolk got that run back in the bottom of the second inning when Livan Soto hit an RBI single. The Knights retook the lead in the fourth on a two-run homer Jacob Amaya to score the final run.
The three runs allowed all went to Tides starter Kyle Bradish, who continued his MLB Rehab assignment. He went 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three. He threw 89 pitches, 55 for strikes.
Bradish would earn no decision, as Norfolk got a run back in the sixth inning when Emmanuel Rivera hit an RBI double. In the seventh, Norfolk was down 3-2 but loaded the bases with no outs. Daniel Johnson finished the job for Norfolk, hitting a two-run single to walk it off for Norfolk in the 4-3 win.
In game two, it was all Charlotte. They scored three runs in each of the second and third innings, with all runs in the third inning going unearned. Charlotte hit two home runs between Andre Lipcius and Blake Sabol in the second inning. Norfolk's only run game in the fourth inning when Ryan Noda blasted his first home run with the Tides.
It's a quick turnaround for the Tides, with first pitch on Thursday at 12:05 pm. RHP Tyler Wells (1-0, 2.38) is on the hill on MLB rehab for norfolk while RHP Duncan Davitt (0-3, 5.45) is the probable for Charlotte.
