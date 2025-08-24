Soto Blasts Walk-Off Homer
Published on August 23, 2025 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (24-24 | 54-67) defeated the Charlotte Knights (21-28 | 57-67), 4-2, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. Down 2-1 into the bottom of the ninth, Norfolk would get a walk-off three-run homer by Livan Soto to take the 3-2 series lead.
Jorge Mateo led the Tides in offense on the night, as he continued his MLB Rehab assignment. He went 2-for-4 on the night. José Barrero scored the lone run early, who belted his fifth home run of the season for the Tides.
Both of Charlotte's runs came in the fourth inning on a two-run single by Jacob Amaya. Both teams pitching was strong, with Norfolk striking out the final eight batters they faced. In the ninth inning, the Tides managed to get runners on second and third with one out. Charlotte was able to strike out one batter to get two down, but Soto hit the first pitch for a three-run walk-off homer.
The series finale is set for tomorrow, with first pitch at 1:05 pm. RHP Cameron Weston (3-7, 4.83) is on the hill for Norfolk while LHP Noah Schultz (0-1, 11.91) is the probable for Charlotte.
