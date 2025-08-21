Wells Pitches Strong on MLB Rehab

Published on August 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (22-24 | 51-66) fell to the Charlotte Knights (21-26 | 57-65), 3-2, on Thursday at Harbor Park. Four home runs were hit between both teams as Charlotte takes the 2-1 series lead.

Tyler Wells made his fourth start on MLB. He went 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on six hits an one walk while striking out four. He threw 85 pitches, 58 for strikes. In his four rehab starts, he's 1-1 with a 2.65 ERA (5 ER, 13.2 IP) and 18 strikeouts to five walks.

Norfolk scored both their runs via the home run. Jordyn Adams blasted his sixth home run of the season in the second inning. In the ninth, the Tides trailed 3-1 but Silas Ardoin made it interesting with a solo home run. However, the Tides would not cross anymore runs in the 3-2 loss.

The two go at it for game four of the series Friday night, with first pitch at 6:35 pm. RHP Albert Suárez (0-0, 3.00) is set to start on MLB Rehab for Norfolk while RHP Sean Burke (2-6, 4.62) is the probable for Charlotte.







International League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.