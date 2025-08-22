Bats Fall to Sounds in Back-And-Forth Affair

Published on August 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Louisville Bats lost their third-straight game to the Nashville Sounds on Thursday night in a game that featured plenty of offense. The Bats struck early and often, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Sounds, who boasted an offensive attack of their own.

It only took Louisville two batters to break through against Nashville starter Garrett Stallings. Blake Dunn, who led off last night's ballgame with a home run, shot one into the right field corner for a double, and Hector Rodriguez immediately brought him home with a liner into left-center, making it 1-0 Bats.

Louisville kept the pressure on in the second, as Ryan Vilade led off the inning with a single. Hitting right behind him was Connor Joe, who bounced an RBI double into the left field corner as the Bats doubled their lead. Two batters later, Eric Yang looped one into center to bring the Louisville lead to 3-0.

After three strong innings by Jose Franco, the Bats turned to Lyon Richardson in relief. He tossed a three up, three down bottom of the fourth, capping it with a strikeout on a 95.5 mph fastball.

The Sounds got on the board in the bottom of the fifth, as Hunter Parks had taken the mound for Louisville. A leadoff walk put a runner on, and after a sacrifice bunt, Jorge Alfaro took one way deep out to left. The blast traveled 454 feet almost out of the ballpark, making it a one-run game once again. Nashville wasn't done. A walk and three straight singles catapulted the Sounds in front, 4-3, before Jeferson Quero brought home Rhys Hoskins with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-3. Parks couldn't escape the fifth, as Joe La Sorsa came on in relief, finishing the inning by forcing a flyout. Rodriguez immediately answered for Louisville, clubbing his fourth home run of the season into right-center to bring the Bats within one. Sal Stewart singled and Edwin Rios put two runners in scoring position with a double. Vilade singled to plate the tying run and put runners on the corners with nobody out, as Stallings' night came to an end in favor of Nashville reliever Justin Yeager. A fielder's choice brought home the go-ahead run as the Bats retook the lead, 6-5.

A triple by Raynel Delgado and a single by Ethan Murray knotted the game back up in the bottom of the sixth against La Sorsa, but Stewart's sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh helped Louisville to gain back the lead, as the Sounds turned to Easton McGee (W, 5-0).

After Nashville put two more runners in scoring position with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh, the Bats turned a clutch double play, with Trey Faltine making a strong throw to first on a sharp grounder before Joe threw home to cut down the runner at the plate. The excitement was short-lived, as Daz Cameron drove home the game-tying run against Lenny Torres, Jr. (L, 3-1) to make it 7-7, and continuing to be a thorn in Louisville's side, Delgado singled to put the Sounds in front.

Joel Payamps (S, 5) entered for Nashville in the ninth, and he closed out the Bats for the second time in three days, securing another win for the Sounds.

The Bats (53-70, 21-27 second half) will continue their six-game set with the Sounds (67-54, 23-25 second half) with game three on Thursday. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. ET with Nick Curran on the call for Sports Talk 790.







International League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.