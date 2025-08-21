Former Saints Do Damage in 7-5 Loss to Express

Published on August 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Such is the case in Triple-A where you see plenty of guys that played for you in seasons past. On Wednesday night at CHS Field two former St. Paul Saints, Michael Helman and Alex De Goti, came up with big hits as the Saints lost 7-5 to the Round Rock Express in front of 6,707.

With the game tied in the eighth inning a fielding error by shortstop Payton Eeles allowed De Goti to reach. Helman then stepped to the plate and broke the tie with a two-run homer to left, his second in as many games and ninth of the season, in what proved to be the game winning home run for the Express.

The pitching was sloppy on both sides with the Saints walking 10 and the Express walking nine as the free passes hurt both teams. The 19 combined walks fell one shy of the Saints record for most walks between two teams. The record of 20 has happened twice the last came on May 22, 2024 at Buffalo when the Saints hitters received 15 free passes and the staff walked five.

The Saints fell behind early as two walks to start off the second proved costly. With runners at first and second after those walks, Richie Martin sent an RBI single to left, making it 1-0, and a fielding error by Kyler Fedko in left allowed Trevor Hauver to take third and Martin to go to second. With one out Kellen Strahm's fielder's choice allowed Hauver to score increasing the lead to 2-0.

The Express doubled their lead in the fourth as Hauver led off the inning with a single to right. After a sacrifice bunt and a wild pitch sent Hauver to third, Omar Narváez walked. With two outs De Goti doubled off the wall in right driving in a pair making it 4-0.

A long ball put the Saints on the board in the bottom of the fourth. With one out Jonah Bride walked and Jhonny Pereda followed with a two-run homer to left-center, his fourth of the season and second with the Saints, getting the Saints to within 4-2.

Three straight walks loaded the bases for the Saints in the fifth inning. Carson McCusker's groundout to first scored a run getting the Saints to within 4-3. Aaron Sabato followed with an RBI bloop single into right knotting the game at four. A wild pitch scored a run giving the Saints a 5-4 lead.

Justin Foscue tied the game for the Express in the seventh with a two out home run to left, his 14th of the season.

Kyler Fedko tied a franchise record with a single in the first inning. It was his sixth consecutive plate appearance with a base hit tying Helman for the longest streak in franchise history.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series at CHS Field on Thursday night at 7:07 p.m. The Saints are TBA and the Express send RHP Trey Supak (1-1, 4.00) to the mound. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from August 21, 2025

Former Saints Do Damage in 7-5 Loss to Express - St. Paul Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.