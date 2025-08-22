Lehigh Valley Defeats Durham 6-5 in Ten

Published on August 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For the second straight night, the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs disposed of the Durham Bulls on the game's final pitch as Otto Kemp singled home Johan Rojas with the game-winning run in the 10th for a 6-5 win at Coca Cola Park on Thursday night.

The Iron Pigs (24-24), who beat the Bulls (25-20) on a ninth inning homer from Rafael Lantigua on Wednesday night, scored twice against Cole Wilcox (L, 1-4) in the 10th to win their third straight in the series.

After Dom Keegan gave the Bulls a 5-4 lead in the top half with a double to right, the Iron Pigs rally started following a sac bunt, moving Garrett Stubbs to third with one out as the tying run. With the infield in, Rojas blooped a single into short centerfield to tie the game. Rojas then proceeded to steal second, followed by a walk to Justin Crawford. Otto Kemp then bruised the next pitch into left field for a game-winning single.

Durham held a 4-1 lead until the eighth when Lehigh Valley scored three times against reliever Joey Gerber for the tie. Rojas hit a two-run homer, then back-to-back doubles from Kemp and Donovan Walton evened the game 4-4.

The Bulls scored twice in the first inning against Adonis Medina thanks to four walks, a passed ball and a sac fly. Up 2-1 in the seventh, Tre Morgan singled home a pair of runs that appeared to be the insurance the Bulls needed.

Jesse Scholtens worked five solid innings in his third start with the Bulls, permitting one run on three hits. Joe Rock tossed two scoreless innings, fanning two. Cooper Hummel reached base four times with two singles and two walks. Keegan had a pair of extra base hits, a third inning triple and his tie-breaking double in the 10th.

How It Happened: The Iron Pigs left the Bulls distraught for the second night in a row with another final at-bat win. After Rojas' homer in the eighth, Gerber permitted a two-out double before he was relieved by Wilcox. Walton sent a 0-2 pitch into left-center for a game-tying double. In the last of the 10th, Rojas bled a single to short center to tie the game 5-5. The infield was in at all four positions, but at normal depth, Rojas' pop fly would have likely been caught. But second baseman Jamie Westbrook was on the edge of the infield grass and couldn't retreat quickly enough. A steal and a walk later, Kemp wasted no time with the game-winner, lashing the first pitch from Wilcox into left to win it.

What's Next: Game four of the series is set for Friday night at 7:05 PM ET with Brian Van Belle (3-0, 2.04) scheduled to start for Durham against Andrew Painter (4-5, 5.31).







