Homestand Highlights: Stripers Set to Transform into Georgia Peaches

Published on August 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - For the second straight season, the Gwinnett Stripers are set to honor Georgia's nickname as the "Peach State" by becoming the Georgia Peaches for an entire weekend from Friday, August 29 through Sunday, August 31. It's one of the many exciting promotions in store for a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) from August 26-31.

The homestand starts with a Xolos de Gwinnett Tie-Dye T-Shirt Giveaway (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling) on Tuesday, August 26. College Night is capped off by Fireworks Friday on August 29, and Women & Girls in Sports Night (presented by the Gwinnett Sports Commission) is Saturday, August 30.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, August 26 (7:05 p.m. vs. Norfolk)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): The first 500 fans to arrive at the ballpark will receive Xolos de Gwinnett Tie-Dye T-Shirt (size XL only). Xolos de Gwinnett Night: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, celebrating the vibrant culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion.

Wednesday, August 27 (7:05 p.m. vs. Norfolk)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Bring your four-legged Stripers fan to the ballpark! Dogs will receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Doggy Bag Pack: For just $20, fans can receive one ticket to The Bank for the game, savor a delicious hot dog and score a Stripers branded chew toy for your dog.

Thursday, August 28 (7:05 p.m. vs. Norfolk)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday night this season, enjoy $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras!

Friday, August 29 (7:05 p.m. vs. Norfolk)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

College Night: It's almost time to hit the books and the gridiron! Show your school spirit at the ballpark. Georgia Peaches Weekend: Georgia is known across the world as the Peach State, and in tribute the Stripers will play as the Georgia Peaches all weekend long. Fireworks Friday: After the game, a spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky (weather permitting).

Saturday, August 30 (6:05 vs. Norfolk)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

Women & Girls in Sports Night (presented by the Gwinnett Sports Commission): The Stripers highlight the history and impact of women and girls in sports. Georgia Peaches Weekend: Georgia is known across the world as the Peach State, and in tribute the Stripers will play as the Georgia Peaches all weekend long. Georgia Peaches Rope Hat Giveaway: The first 1,750 fans to the ballpark can represent our alter ego in style with an adjustable Rope Hat.

Sunday, August 31 (1:05 p.m. vs. Norfolk)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Georgia Peaches Weekend: Georgia is known across the world as the Peach State, and in tribute the Stripers will play as the Georgia Peaches all weekend long. Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

Single-game tickets for all games of the Stripers' 2025 home schedule are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

