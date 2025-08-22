Iowa Drops Game Three against Sugar Land 5-2

DES MOINES IA. - The Iowa Cubs get shut down against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys with a 5-2 score.

In game three of this week's series, Sugar Land jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead over the I-Cubs in the first four innings of the game as a double and a single scored three runs in the first.

Moises Ballesteros hit a blooper single into left field and scored Chase Strumpf for Iowa's first run of the game as the deficit was cut to 3-1.

In the fourth, the Space Cowboys pulled the game away as back-to-back singles knocked in two more runs of a 5-1 lead.

The I-Cubs threatened in the bottom of the ninth inning as Parker Chavers drove in James Triantos for a 5-2 deficit but that was all Iowa could muster as they dropped game three of the series.

Newly-acquired Cole Reynolds made his Triple-A debut in tonight's game and worked a stellar 3.1 scoreless innings while striking out four in the process.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Friday, August 22 and first pitch is at 7:08 p.m. CT.







