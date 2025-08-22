Iowa Drops Game Three against Sugar Land 5-2
Published on August 21, 2025 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES IA. - The Iowa Cubs get shut down against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys with a 5-2 score.
In game three of this week's series, Sugar Land jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead over the I-Cubs in the first four innings of the game as a double and a single scored three runs in the first.
Moises Ballesteros hit a blooper single into left field and scored Chase Strumpf for Iowa's first run of the game as the deficit was cut to 3-1.
In the fourth, the Space Cowboys pulled the game away as back-to-back singles knocked in two more runs of a 5-1 lead.
The I-Cubs threatened in the bottom of the ninth inning as Parker Chavers drove in James Triantos for a 5-2 deficit but that was all Iowa could muster as they dropped game three of the series.
Newly-acquired Cole Reynolds made his Triple-A debut in tonight's game and worked a stellar 3.1 scoreless innings while striking out four in the process.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Friday, August 22 and first pitch is at 7:08 p.m. CT.
International League Stories from August 21, 2025
- SWB Splits Doubleheader at Buffalo - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Iowa Drops Game Three against Sugar Land 5-2 - Iowa Cubs
- Prieto Pops Three Hits in Memphis Win over Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Fall to Sounds in Back-And-Forth Affair - Louisville Bats
- Ritchie, Stripers Dealt 6-1 Setback in Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Lehigh Valley Defeats Durham 6-5 in Ten - Durham Bulls
- Indians Offense Erupts for 16 Runs to Maul Mets for Third Straight Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Mets Struggle in 16-1 Loss to Indians on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- IronPigs Walk-Off Bulls for Second Straight Night as Otto Kemp Plays the Hero - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jacksonville Sweeps Doubleheader against Worcester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Partner with HitTrax to Bring MLB-Caliber Technology to the Performance Center - Rochester Red Wings
- August 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - Iowa Cubs
- From the Heart of the Commonwealth to Sin City, Saints 2026 Opponents Stretch from East to West - St. Paul Saints
- Mud Hens Run Away with Thursday Win over Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- August 24: 'Funday' Includes Back 2 School Giveaway and Carnival Day Games - Buffalo Bisons
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 26-August 31 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Omaha's Winning Streak Snapped in Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Cantillo Strikes out Nine as Clippers Win 9-5 - Columbus Clippers
- Wells Pitches Strong on MLB Rehab - Norfolk Tides
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 21, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: August 26-31 - Louisville Bats
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Set to Transform into Georgia Peaches - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 21 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Enshrine Their Hall of Fame Class of 2025 in Ceremonies at Polar Park on August 21 - Worcester Red Sox
- Former Saints Do Damage in 7-5 Loss to Express - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Cubs Stories
- Iowa Drops Game Three against Sugar Land 5-2
- August 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Martin Deals Three Scoreless in Shutout Win over Sugar Land 5-0
- August 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Iowa Drops First Ever Game to Sugar Land 4-3