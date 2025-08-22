IronPigs Walk-Off Bulls for Second Straight Night as Otto Kemp Plays the Hero

Published on August 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - For the second straight night, and eighth time this season, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (70-52, 24-24) earned a walk-off win with a 6-5 10-inning triumph over the Durham Bulls (70-50, 25-20) on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Durham plated two runs in the first to open the scoring, getting a Dom Keegan sacrifice fly and a passed ball that plated Cooper Hummel.

The 'Pigs made it a one-run game courtesy of a Garrett Stubbs sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Durham extended their lead with two runs in the seventh on a Tre' Morgan two-run single.

In the eighth, Johan Rojas brought the 'Pigs back to within a run as he belted a two-run homer, his first for the 'Pigs this season. After Otto Kemp doubled, Donovan Walton smacked a two-strike pitch for another double, scoring Kemp to tie the game.

Still tied at 4-4 going into the 10th, Durham plated their placed runner on a Keegan RBI double, but could not push across anything else in the extra frame.

Rojas tied the game for the 'Pigs in the bottom of the 10th on an RBI single. He then stole second before Justin Crawford walked, setting the stage for Kemp to win it. On the very first pitch of the at-bat, Kemp ripped a line drive single into leftfield, scoring Rojas to win the game 6-5 for the 'Pigs.

Kemp is the eighth different 'Pig to play hero for a walk-off this season, meaning each walk-off for the 'Pigs has been from a different player.

Max Lazar (3-2) earned the win for the 'Pigs in relief, allowing just an unearned run in two innings on two hits, striking out one.

Cole Wilcox (1-4) took the loss for the Bulls, allowing two runs (one earned) in 1.2 frames on three hits and a walk, striking out one.

The 'Pigs and Bulls continue their series on Friday, August 22nd with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Andrew Painter (4-5, 5.31) is given the ball for the 'Pigs against Brian Van Belle (3-0, 2.04) for the Bulls.

