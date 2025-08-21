Mud Hens Run Away with Thursday Win over Wings

Published on August 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Looking to pick up their first win of the series against the Toledo Mud Hens, the Rochester Red Wings fell in a lopsided contest Thursday afternoon, 16-5. CF Andrew Pinckney picked up a season-high four hits at the plate and reached base five times, while SS Nasim Nuñez notched his second homer of the season.

Toledo's offense wasted no time to start scoring in the top of the first. Following a leadoff walk, RF Akil Baddoo blasted a two-run home run into the Rochester bullpen in right field. After the Red Wings recorded their first out of the inning, 2B Jace Jung hit the Mud Hens' second home run of the inning. His solo shot also sailed over the right field fence, giving Toledo a 3-0 lead.

The Red Wings responded in kind with their third-straight game with a first-inning run. A walk from 2B José Tena and a single from 1B Yohandy Morales put runners on the corners with one out for Rochester. RF Nick Schnell then lifted a fly ball into left field, deep enough for Tena to tag up and score the Wings' first run. After one frame, Rochester trailed 3-1.

The Mud Hens' offense kept rolling in the second. After two walks led off the inning, Toledo hit back-to-back fly balls, which allowed a runner to advance to third and eventually tag up to score. Akil Baddoo then recorded his second extra-base hit in as many innings, this time a ground-rule double down the right field line. 1B Justyn-Henry Malloy followed by lacing a 105.7 MPH single through the left side of the infield, bringing two runners home and extending Toledo's lead to 6-1.

Toledo struck again in the third inning. With two outs, SS Trei Cruz roped a 103.6 MPH home run that landed just short of the scoreboard in right center field for a home run, giving the Mud Hens a 7-1 lead after three innings.

Rochester started to cut into the Mud Hens' lead in the bottom of the fourth. Andrew Pinckney led off the inning with a hit by pitch, then a base hit from C Francisco Mejía and a walk from DH Darren Baker loaded the bases. With one out, Nasim Nuñez sent a long fly ball into right field, which allowed Pinckney to tag up and score from third. The Red Wings trailed 7-2 going into the fifth.

The Mud Hens piled onto their lead in the seventh. A leadoff single and two walks loaded the bases with one out for CF Ryan Kreidler, who grounded into a fielder's choice to bring one run home. After another walk loaded the bases again, C Eduardo Valencia cleared them with a double down the left field line. Back-to-back singles loaded the bases for a third time in the inning, before Akil Baddoo slashed his fifth hit of the game down the right field line. Three runs came in to score before Baddoo was thrown out to end the inning, trying to stretch his hit into a triple. The Mud Hens held a 14-2 lead by the end of the rally.

Rochester brought in another run in the bottom of the seventh. José Tena lined a one-out single into right field, which he advanced to third on after the pitch went under the right fielder's glove. Yohandy Morales brought him in during the next at-bat, sending a ground ball into center field. Rochester trailed 14-3 after the seventh.

Toledo added a few more runs after Rochester brought in a position player to pitch the eighth. After the first two batters were retired, the Mud Hens strung together four straight that brought in two runs, extending Toledo's lead to 16-3.

The Red Wings scored the final two runs of the game in the bottom of the eighth. Following a Darren Baker single, Nasim Nuñez crushed a home run over the right field wall for his second long ball of the year. After neither team scored in the ninth, the game ended in a 16-5 win for Toledo.

RHP Bryce Conley toed the rubber in this midday matchup for the Red Wings, throwing 4.0 innings. The Georgia native allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks, striking out four batters and walking three. RHP Andry Lara came in to start the fifth inning, finishing with 2.2 innings pitched, two hits allowed, and three earned runs. RHP Zach Brzykcy came in with two outs in the seventh and closed out the inning, giving up three hits, three earned runs, and two walks. INF/RHP Jackson Cluff threw the eighth inning, allowing four hits and two earned runs. INF/RHP J.T. Arruda, another position player, closed out the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

INF/RHP J.T. Arruda is Thursday's Player of the Game. In his second pitching appearance of the season, the Fresno State alum was the only Red Wing pitcher to record a scoreless appearance. Both of Arruda's career pitching appearances have come in the past month, with the righty maintaining a 0.00 ERA.

Rochester will look to get back in the win column on Friday night in game four of their six-game series against Toledo. RHP Kyle Luckham will be on the mound for the Red Wings, facing off against the Mud Hens' LHP Nick Margevicius. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM.







International League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.