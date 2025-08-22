Indians Offense Erupts for 16 Runs to Maul Mets for Third Straight Win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Nick Yorke drove in five runs as the Indianapolis Indians offense erupted for 16 runs on Thursday night to defeat the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium, 16-1. The 15-run win marks Indy's largest margin of victory against Syracuse since at least 1988, surpassing a 14-run win at Syracuse on May 30, 2006.

Indianapolis (30-18, 72-50) started the offensive outburst early. Nick Solak smacked a solo home run with two outs in the top of the first to stake the Indians to a lead they would not relinquish.

The first big offensive output occurred in the second inning. Sammy Siani and Jase Bowen opened the frame with singles. Brett Sullivan walked to load the bases. Tsung-Che Cheng and Brett Sullivan followed with singles that each plated one run. The big hit of the inning came when Yorke hammered a double into the right-center field gap to clear the bases and knock in three. The inning concluded when Rafael Flores sent Yorke home with a single but was tagged out trying to get back to first base.

Indy played add-on in the fourth. Cheng and Williams walked to open the inning, and Yorke singled to load the bases. Solak then sent Cheng to the plate with a groundout, and Flores capped the fourth with a two-run base hit to left field.

The final big offensive onslaught of the night came in the fifth. Bowen led off with a double and moved to third on Sullivan's bloop double. After Cheng walked to load the bases, Williams drilled a single to center to score Bowen and Sullivan. Yorke would then tally two more runs batted in as he doubled to right field for the second time. The early rallies gave Indy a 15-0 lead midway through the contest. It marked the first time the Indians scored 15 runs or more through the fifth inning since they scored 16 on Sept. 11, 2022, at Omaha.

Syracuse (31-17, 62-61) got on the board in the sixth to prevent being shutout for a second consecutive night. Luke Ritter clubbed a solo home run to right field to trim the deficit to 15-1.

The offensive outburst finally concluded in the seventh when the Indians pushed their lead back to 15 runs. Flores singled with one out, his third hit of the night. He scored on Sullivan's infield hit.

Jarod Bayless started for Indy on a bullpen day and fired four shutout innings. Eddy Yean (W, 7-5) followed with 3.0 innings of one-run relief, Dauri Moreta twirled a scoreless eight and catcher Shawn Ross closed the door in the ninth. Dom Hamel (L, 4-6) started for the Mets and allowed seven runs. He only recorded three outs and was handed the loss.

Yorke's five RBI matched a single-game career high. He added on a pair of doubles, making him just the fourth Indian since at least 2005 to record two-plus doubles and five-plus RBI in a game. Joshua Palacios (2 2B, 5 RBI) was the last to do so, on Sept. 8, 2024 at Toledo.

Indianapolis has won the first three games of the series and is now just 1.0 game back of Syracuse for second place and remain within striking distance of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the second-half playoff spot in the International League. The Indians and Mets will play game four of the six-game series on Friday night at 6:35 p.m.







