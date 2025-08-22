Red Wings Partner with HitTrax to Bring MLB-Caliber Technology to the Performance Center
Published on August 21, 2025 under International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
A new era of data-driven development is coming to Rochester.
The Rochester Red Wings are proud to announce a new partnership with HitTrax, the industry's leading baseball and softball performance technology, as the official launch monitor system of the Red Wings Performance Center, opening this fall at Innovative Field.
This partnership marks a major step forward in delivering pro-level tools to local athletes. For the first time, the same real-time data and feedback systems used by Major League players and coaches will be available to the public ... inside a space designed for both elite development and community access.
*The HitTrax Gen4 system, now installed at the Red Wings Performance Center, delivers instant swing data and MLB-stadium simulations - powering our hitting leagues, rentals, and clinics with the same tools trusted by the pros.*
**Every swing comes to life inside HitTrax - turning cage reps into game results. Players in our Hitting Leagues will see their hits projected into MLB stadiums, complete with live scoring, stats, and outcomes that make training feel like game day.**
What Is HitTrax?
HitTrax is an all-in-one data and simulation system that transforms how players train and coaches teach. Using a combination of infrared cameras, machine vision, and physics modeling, HitTrax tracks every swing and instantly provides key metrics including:
Exit velocity
Launch angle
Hit distance
Point of contact
Spray charts and zone breakdowns
Real-time results based on age/skill level
But HitTrax isn't just a data display ... it's a complete virtual simulation engine.
Every swing is visualized in real-time on a screen, showing the ball's projected flight in actual MLB stadiums, such as Fenway Park or Yankee Stadium. Hit a double into the gap at Dodger Stadium? You'll see it. Drive one over the wall at Camden Yards? It plays out instantly ... giving hitters feedback that's both measurable and meaningful.
The result is a system that bridges the gap between cage work and game play ... helping players understand what each swing produces and make faster, smarter adjustments.
And for the nerds...HitTrax utilizes a housed array of near-infrared (NIR) LED lights and multiple NIR cameras, mounted just above home plate inside the cage. These capture the first few feet of batted-ball flight. By using machine vision and stereo imaging, the system calculates the ball's 3D trajectory, exit velocity, launch angle, contact point, and spray angle...all in real time.
The hardware is shielded for durability (using hockey-board materials) and designed for consistent, millisecond-level capture.
Independent tests show HitTrax data is accurate within ÃÂ±1 mph on exit velocity and within ~5% on projected distance when compared to radar guns and tape measures. Though spin rate isn't measured directly, early trajectory is enough for reliable outcomes in controlled environments like a cage. (Source: FanGraphs)
