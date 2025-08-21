August 24: 'Funday' Includes Back 2 School Giveaway and Carnival Day Games

For the final Bisons weekend home game before the school year returns, we're giving kids plenty to shout about with an absolute jam-packed WNY Immediate Care 'Funday' at the park on Sunday, August 24. As the Bisons host Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a 1:05 p.m. game, we'll have our annual Back 2 School Game with a Mini Buster Plush Giveaway, compliments of NY's 529 College Savings Program, as well as a special Carnival Day Games, presented by Coca-Cola... and that's on top of our customary Sunday Mascot Meet n' Greet and postgame Kids Run the Bases!

You'll want to get to the ballpark starting when gates open at 12 p.m. because the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. will receive the Mini Buster Plush Giveaway... the perfect way for kids to decorate their backpacks for the new school year.

Then head to the left field corner of the ballpark to enjoy the Carnival Games we will have set up, such as 'Bowl n Roll,' 'Triple Threat Sports Games, 'High Striker,' and 'Ring a Bottle' and more! Don't forget, we'll also have our usual Sunday Mascot Meet n' Greet with Buster and the WCC Racers, as well as a setup with Mr. No Balloon Guy. Of course, no Funday is complete until the postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

It's all part of what is sure to be an amazing afternoon at the ballpark and the perfect way to close out a fun-filled 6-game homestand at Sahlen Field.







