Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 26-August 31

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2025 season continues at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, August 26 with a six-game series against the Rochester Red Wings, Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, that runs through Sunday, August 31 at VyStar Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Stahl-Meyer Two for Tuesday: Enjoy two hot dogs for $2 during each Tuesday home game, presented by Stahl-Meyer. This offer can be redeemed at All American Jax, Southern Fried Freebird, Pinstripe Parlor and Grab and Go concession stands.

80's Night: Throwing it back to the 80s! Dress up in your favorite 80's outfit and jam out as the Jumbo Shrimp play songs from the 80's.

Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Charity Begins at Home: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions.

Wear it Home Wednesday, presented by Renewal by Andersen & Ambetter Health: Be one of the first 500 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. and receive a Shrimply the best t-shirt **One giveaway per person, not per ticket.** ** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gates on Georgia St.**

Thursday, August 28, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz.) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at the Oasis concession stand, underneath the stairs at the Craft Cave, and at the beer garden near the Tiki Terrace. $2 Coors Light cans are also available with all the hawkers throughout VyStar Ballpark.

Military Appreciation Night, presented by MOJO: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and MOJO for Military Appreciation Night. MOJO will providing free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans, former military members and their dependents. Complimentary tickets can be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or day of the game.

Military Hat Giveaway, presented by MOJO: Be one of the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gates on Georgia St. to receive a camouflage hat brought to you by MOJO. **One giveaway per person, not per ticket.** **Giveaways ONLY available when entering through the Main Gates on Georgia St.**

Friday, August 29, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

In Our Shrimpy Era: Calling all Swifties! Come support the Jumbo Shrimp while they only play swifty music! Perhaps the songs will be from her most popular "eras..."

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Big D Building Center: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

Red Shirt Friday, presented by Helping Hands for Heroes: Fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the Miller Electric Box Office or donate that $1 to True Vet Solutions.

Saturday, August 30, 2025, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Honey Drippers Weekend: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they play as the Jacksonville Honey Drippers in their colorful jerseys and caps. They pay homage to the delicious frozen treat that is enjoyed throughout the South by many names, but enjoyed in Duval as a honey dripper.

Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by VyStar Credit Union and Boeing: Make sure to stick around after the game for postgame fireworks!

Saturday Night Giveaway, presented by 93.3 The Beat and VyStar Credit Union: You have the hooded t-shirt, now complete the set with the matching shorts. Be one of the first 2000 fans through the Main Gates on Georgia St. to get a pair of the Honey Drippers Sublimated shorts. **One giveaway per person, not per ticket!** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gates on Georgia St.

Honey Drippers Jersey Auction: The Jumbo Shrimp will be wearing their Honey Drippers jerseys! Visit jaxshrimp.com and head to the 'shop' tab to bid.

Sunday, August 31, 2025, 5:05 p.m. (Gates open at 4 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health: Fans can enter through the Main Gate on Georgia Street and head to the field via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza for pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. There will also be complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by rounding the bases after the game.

Southpaw's Birthday: Come celebrate everyone's favorite dog mascot with the Jumbo Shrimp! This will be the best party yet!

Sunday Night Fireworks: Make sure to stick around after the game for postgame fireworks!

New at VyStar Ballpark in 2025:

New Main Gate: New this year, fans can now enter the ballpark at the brand-new Main Gate on Georgia St., adjacent to Lot P North.

New Ground Level Souvenir Store: Two is better than one! The new Souvenir Store will now be accessible via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and have access from Georgia St by Parking Lot P! The existing store on the main concourse will still be open during game days.

360 Ballpark Returns: The new Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and the walkway on the new Right Field building are the gateways for fans to once again make their way around the entirety of VyStar Ballpark.

Incredible New Food Options:

The Pit Smokehouse: Traditional BBQ plates smoked in-house

The Oasis: Latin, Jax-Mex flavors with tacos and quesadillas

Right Field Hall: Shareable plates and ballpark tapas with a full bar

The Wheelhouse: Made-to-order sandwiches, salads, wraps and cheesesteaks

Scampi's Cove: Classic ballpark snacks and sweets

Pinstripe Parlor: Pizza and ice cream parlor

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25*(If necessary). Playoff packages are already on sale.







