Cantillo Strikes out Nine as Clippers Win 9-5

Published on August 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - On a very comfortable afternoon in Ohio's capital city, the Columbus Clippers cruised past the visiting Omaha Storm Chasers, 9-5.

Starting left-handed pitcher Joey Cantillo struck out nine in 4.2 innings of work. Jack Leftwich (2-0) earned the victory on the strength of 2.0 scoreless innings of relief.

The Clippers pounced for two quick runs in the 1st inning, getting RBI singles from Johnathan Rodriguez and Will Wilson. Columbus scored two more in the 3rd, this time with RBI singles by Wilson and George Valera. Noel hit another RBI single in the 4th inning, giving the Clippers a 5-2 lead. Omaha had closed to within a run before Rodriguez produced the Clippers' sixth RBI single of the afternoon in the bottom of the 6th inning, making the score 6-4 in favor of Columbus.

Top Guardians prospect Travis Bazzana had his first multi-hit game at the Triple-A level.

The Clippers got a big insurance run in the bottom of the 7th when Valera went deep to right field for his second home run of the season.

Rodriguez and Noel produced two more runs in the 8th to put the game out of reach.

With the win, Columbus improves to 18-28 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 52-66 overall this season.

With the win, Columbus improves to 18-28 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 52-66 overall this season.

The series against Omaha continues with $5 Friday!







