SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 21, 2025

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (32-14, 70-48) at Buffalo Bisons (18-26, 48-69)

August 21, 2025 | Games 119 & 120 | Road Games 58 & 59

Sahlen Field | First Pitch Game One - 5:15 P.M.

Game One: RH Sean Boyle (7-9, 4.89) vs. RH Trey Yesavage (0-0, 10.80)

Game Two: TBA vs. RH CJ Van Eyk (2-4, 5.79)

LAST TIME OUT- BUFFALO, NY (August 20, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 4-1 to the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday afternoon at Sahlen Field. Spencer Jones homered in the first to give the RailRiders the early edge, but the Bisons countered to capture the series opener.

Jones staked the RailRiders to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a solo home run off MLB rehabber Alek Manoah. It was Jones' 15th of the year with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and 31st of the season overall.

The Bisons took the lead against Ryan Yarbrough on three straight hits to start the bottom of the second. Josh Kasevich singled and scored on a triple from RJ Schreck. Brandon Valenzuela followed with a single to give Buffalo the 2-1 edge.

Yarbrough worked 3.1 innings in his second rehab start for the RailRiders, striking out three and walking none. Manoah held the RailRiders in check after the Jones home run. After Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases in the second, Manoah retired the final batter of the inning and then eight consecutive after that to close his effort.

Schreck hit a two-run homer off Ian Hamilton in the bottom of the sixth to extend the Bisons lead to 4-1.

Yarbrough (0-1) took the loss while Adam Macko (2-7) worked the final four innings in the win.

SHOUT!-ING DISTANCE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Buffalo this week. The RailRiders have only faced the Blue Jays top affiliate for one series this season, a six-game sweep at PNC Field leading into the MLB All-Star break. Eleven of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's final 29 games this season will be played at Sahlen Field, including the final series of the regular season.

DOUBLE DIPPERS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo will play two tonight to make up for Tuesday's rainout. The RailRiders have played eight doubleheaders this season, sweeping three, getting swept in one and splitting four. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went 72 days between twinbills, having not played any between May 21 and August 1. Tonight's doubleheader will be the third in 21 days this month.

BOYLE AND THE BULLPEN- Sean Boyle takes the ball in game one of tonight's doubleheader. The right-hander has started 17 games in 22 appearances this season and has worked at least five innings in 13 of those starts. The bullpen is slated to work game two.

DAVIS ACTIVATED- Prior to Wednesday afternoon's game, Brennen Davis was activated off the 7-Day Injured List. Davis missed the first two months of the season before joining the RailRiders in June. Davis hit .346 over 15 games in June with seven home runs and 15 batted in before an injury on the final day of the first half. No countermove was required since the club was one under the limit at the time of the transaction.

WINANS RECALLED- Right-hander Allan Winans was slated to pitch today but was recalled by New York on Wednesday when Brent Headrick was placed on the Injured list. Winans is 10-0 with a 1.20 ERA over 16 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. In three games for the Yankees, including one start, the 30-year-old holds an 8.68 ERA over 9.1 innings of work.

BOOM STICK- Wednesday's first inning home run helped Spencer Jones match Oklahoma City's Ryan Ward for the Minor League Lead with 31. Jones hit three out at Rochester on July 24, giving him 13 over his first 19 Triple-A games. The outfielder has two home runs in 20 games since.

SECOND SEASON CHASE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 1.5 game lead over Syracuse in the second half playoff chase with 29 games left to go. Indianapolis has won two straight and sits 3.5 games back. The RailRiders and Mets meet for six games from August 26 through 31 at PNC Field and the first tiebreaker is head-to-head record within the given half. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is a game behind Jacksonville for the league's best overall record.

70 IS THE NEW... SOMETHING- The RailRiders won their 70th game of the season on Sunday in game 117 of the campaign. The 2024 89-win club reached 70 wins in game 123. The 2016 Triple-A National Championship edition secured victory number 70 in game 113.

SERIES BUSINESS- Sunday's win leveled the six-game set with Indianapolis at 3-3. The RailRiders have won or split 12 consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24. Since the Worcester series started on May 27, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has a league-best 48-22 mark.

SHELVED- Rob Brantly was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on Tuesday. The catcher re-signed with the Yankees last week and appeared in one game before this injury stint. Brantly remains two games shy of 1,000 in his MiLB career.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat Tampa Bay 6-4 in 10 innings. Cam Schlittler pitched six perfect innings, but the Rays tied the Yankees late. New York used pinch-hit a go-ahead home run from Giancarlo Stanton to seal the two-game series sweep... Somerset's game against Hartford was postponed and they'll play two today... Hudson Valley's twinbill at Jersey Shore was rained out. The "Gades and BlueClaw will play two tonight... Tampa swept two with Fort Myers, winning 15-4 and 4-0.







